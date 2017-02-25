Renesas Electronics completes buyout of U.S. chipmaker Intersil

TOKYO —

Renesas Electronics Corp said Saturday it has completed its $3.2 billion buyout of U.S. semiconductor maker Intersil Corp, as it seeks to expand its product line and tap into overseas markets.

Intersil President Necip Sayiner assumed the post of Renesas executive vice president Friday and will continue to lead the U.S. company, according to Renesas.

The Japanese chip maker said last September that it would buy Intersil, which sells power management semiconductors and has strength in automotive and industrial chips.

Renesas suffered serious factory damage in the aftermath of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami and has undergone restructuring of its unprofitable businesses.

President Bunsei Kure said in a release that he looks forward to “building a robust organization that will bring the capabilities of both companies to bear to proactively address changing market dynamics and customer needs.”

