SoftBank, Qustodio announce partnership for parental control solutions

TOKYO —

Japanese telecommunications carrier SoftBank Corp has announced a partnership with Qustodio, a Barcelona-based parental control company, to make their internet safety and device management product for families, Qustodio Premium, available to telecommunication carriers all over the world.

SoftBank and Qustodio will jointly offer parental control solutions to telecommunication carriers worldwide to help them differentiate their services and anticipate regulatory requirements on internet safety. The solutions deliver full visibility on device use and help parents manage children’s digital activities.

Under this agreement, Qustodio Premium becomes part of the Digital Portfolio with immediate effect and will be offered to telecommunication carriers over the coming months.

The world of parental control is a rapidly growing market already set to double to $2 billion by 2018, according to ABI Research. Qustodio has recently expanded into markets in Europe and Latin America, and the partnership opens the door to a global network SoftBank has with operators in various countries.

“We believe Qustodio Premium is a huge opportunity and are proud to provide such a great service to telecommunication carriers throughout the world. SoftBank will promote Qustodio to operators in many countries to accelerate distribution and ensure that parents have access to the best tools to keep their kids safer and more productive when online,” said Kimimasa Kudo, Senior Director of Global Business Division of SoftBank Corp.

“We make internet safety and device management simple for families,” said Eduardo Cruz, CEO of Qustodio. “Partnering with SoftBank expands our reach and makes it even easier for parents worldwide to protect their kids and get preferential access to the world’s best parental control solution directly from their current mobile operator with integrated billing.”