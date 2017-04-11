Sumitomo Electric to release compact residential Li-ion battery system

TOKYO —

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd will release a compact residential lithium-ion (Li-ion) rechargeable battery system that can be connected to the power grid of a power company in late May 2017.

The main unit of the system measures 530 (W) x 300 (D) x 550mm (H) and weighs about 54kg. With the small size, it can be installed on the balcony of a condominium, for example.

The system is expected to be used as an emergency power source and cut electricity cost in combination with a solar power generation system. The capacity of the battery is 3.2kWh.