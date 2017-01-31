Tech companies to meet on legal challenge to Trump immigration order

SAN FRANCISCO —
A group of technology companies plans to meet on Tuesday to discuss filing an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit challenging U.S. President Donald Trump’s order restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, said a spokesperson for a company organizing the gathering.
The meeting is being called together by GitHub, which makes software development tools.
Amicus, or friend of the court, briefs are filed by parties who are not litigants in a case but want to offer arguments or information to the judge.
Alphabet Inc’s Google, Airbnb Inc and Netflix Inc are among the companies invited, a separate person familiar with the situation said.
Representatives for Google and Netflix could not immediately be reached for comment. An Airbnb spokesman declined to comment.
The technology sector has become the clearest corporate opponent to the ban announced last week. The industry depends on talent from around the world, and companies have been considering the best way to muster their resources, with efforts so far including statements condemning the move and financial support for organizations backing immigrants, such as the American Civil Liberties Union.
The Trump administration says the rules will increase national safety and are well within its powers.
Michal Rosenn, general counsel for fundraising company Kickstarter, which will be involved in a filing, said the effort began on Monday.
“We’re all very shaken. We’re shaken to see our neighbors and our families and our friends targeted in this way,” Rosenn said. “All of us are trying to think about what we can do.”
The discussions among the tech companies come after Amazon.com Inc and Expedia Inc filed declarations in court on Monday supporting a lawsuit filed by the Washington state attorney general. Amazon and Expedia said Trump’s order adversely impacts their business.
A separate lawsuit challenging Trump’s order as unconstitutional was filed on Monday by the Council on American-Islamic Relations. If the tech companies decide to file an amicus brief as a group, it is unclear which case they would weigh in on.
Other companies invited to meet include Adobe Systems Inc, AdRoll, Automattic Inc, Box Inc, Cloudera Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Docusign, Dropbox, Etsy Inc, Evernote Corp, Glu Mobile Inc, Lithium, Medium, Mozilla, Pinterest, reddit, Salesforce.com Inc, SpaceX, Stripe, Yelp Inc, and Zynga Inc, the source said.
A representative for internet communications company Twilio confirmed it will be involved in filing an amicus brief.
Cloudflare Chief Executive Matthew Prince said the internet security company is willing to consider and sign an amicus brief. Denelle Dixon, chief legal and business officer for Mozilla, said the immigration order was “misplaced and damaging, to Mozilla, to the technology industry and to the country.”
Spokespeople for Box and AdRoll said they would attend the meeting. An Etsy spokeswoman said the company received Github’s invite but could not confirm if it would move forward with the group.
Salesforce declined to comment. Representatives for the other companies could not immediately be reached for comment.
9 Comments
0
donkusai
I guess that this is the problem with a blanket ban of people from entire countries - you don't just ban the refugees that you're targeting, but also the workers that are valuable to U.S. based companies in this global economy. I'm not sure if this administration will learn from the consequences of policies that far over-reaching what they're meant to target and then subsequently dial things back a little so they can achieve the same goals without as much chaos left in their wake, or whether the chaos is the goal and we'll get 4 years of this sort of thing. Oh well. As they say, life goes on...
0
Dango bong
there is no legal challenge, the President is allowed to protect the citizens of the US and has no obligation to any foreign country.
0
Strangerland
No one said there is. As it says in the article:
-1
1glenn
The tech companies have an easy fix to the Chump problem; they can move much of their operations to Vancouver, British Columbia. Canada still has a sane government, and the tech companies will have ready access to the world's best and brightest, which they absolutely need in order to thrive in the modern world.
The Alternative Right, with their Alternative Reality, thinks that stemming access to immigrants will mean more Americans can get jobs in Silicon Valley. In actuality, any Americans who can do the jobs in the tech industry are already hired before they even get out of university. Hiring unqualified Americans is not the answer.
Chump's guru, Bannon, has stated that allowing fewer foreigners to work in Silicon Valley will mean more jobs for Americans. Banning immigrants is sold to Chump's base under the premise of making America safe, but that is just B.S. The Alt Right delusionally thinks that this is how one puts Americans back to work, but all they are really doing is destroying American democracy and business.
0
Strangerland
Canadian newspapers are already announcing this as a great opportunity for Canadian tech companies.
1
bass4funk
And at the same time, we can still admit people from any other country that wants to abide by our laws, this is by no means the end of the US not even close, but congrats to our Canadian brethren that choose to deal with these refugees, more power to you and your patience.
0
lostrune2
This whole thing may end up being challenged all the way to the Supreme Court - some states Attorney-General are already filing
Some military veterans also don't like that their promises are being broken to the Arab translators and their families who risk their lives siding with the US military
0
Dom Palmer
Then good thing it isn't a blanket ban.
Why not? The Left has required schools and companies to take less qualified or even unqualified applicants for years in the belief that it IS the answer.
No promises are being broken. The EO allows review on a case by case basis. With proper review and vetting the translators can enter the US. But more importantly promises and policies of the last President are often if not usually changed with a new President. Same thing happens with companies every day.
0
Cliffy
Tech companies complaint because they could not find any cheap labor to exploit. When I was in US working, many of my co-workers simply fed up with the companies of making them train them replacement from another continent for a much lower labor cost. And, it is not like, they are doing anything better. Ended up we had to clean up their messes.
