Tokyo 2020 Olympic organizers want help with mobile app creation

TOKYO —

Organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games said Friday they will be seeking support from firms and students in developing smartphone application software to provide Olympic-related information.

The decision is part of an effort to keep costs under control with the use of private funds and adopt a unique approach by blending the ideas of individual experts as Japan prepares to show off its technological innovations at the Summer Games.

“There’s only so much we can do as an organizing committee. We want to boost the number of people who want to join the supporters club,” said Takeshi Tachi, head of technology services for Tokyo 2020.

Organizers are hoping to bring users closer to the Games by providing results and information on venue areas as at previous Games, and also introduce new features including maps of shady areas and water stations and estimates of waiting times at food stands.

They are also discussing implementing a simulator system that allows a user to experience the torch relay by synching the app to a social media account.

“We hope to develop the framework for development soon so that spectators are comfortable when they watch (the Olympics),” said Tachi.

© KYODO