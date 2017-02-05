Toyota, Suzuki to form tie-up in technology development

NAGOYA —

Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp have agreed to form a tie-up in advanced technology development and other operations, sources close to the matter said Saturday.

The two Japanese automakers will continue to discuss whether to expand their partnership to include a capital alliance, the sources said.

The comprehensive tie-up comes after Toyota, Japan’s biggest automaker by volume, and Suzuki, a small-car making specialist, said in October they would start talks on how they could join forces. The deal is expected to be announced Monday, according to the sources.

The global auto industry is facing soaring costs to meet stricter emission regulations and develop advanced safety technology needed for electric vehicles and autonomous driving systems.

The Toyota-Suzuki partnership is the latest in a number of recent tie-ups in Japan’s auto industry to share such hefty costs. Nissan Motor Co. took a 34 percent stake in Mitsubishi Motors Corp. last year.

Toyota also expanded its joint operations with Mazda Motor Corp. in 2015 to cooperate in developing green and self-driving technology. The two companies are now studying joint development of electric vehicles.

Suzuki, which has been lagging behind in technology development, is hoping to gain Toyota’s support after the Shizuoka-based carmaker dissolved a broad alliance with Germany’s Volkswagen AG in 2015.

The Japanese auto giant may also seek to jointly developing small electric vehicles with Suzuki, capitalizing on its new partner’s strength in making small vehicles.

