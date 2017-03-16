Uniqlo upgrades online store

TOKYO —

Uniqlo on Thursday announced that it has upgraded its uniqlo.com online store in Japan. The new site stocks 22,710 items for spring and summer alone, more than any of Uniqlo’s physical stores around the world. An intuitive, thumb-based user interface makes shopping by smartphone more enjoyable, and customers can request home delivery or opt to pick merchandise up from a Uniqlo store or convenience store.

As well as offering sizes in everything from XS to XXL through 4XL, the site provides designs, colors, and patterns not otherwise available at Uniqlo stores in Japan and merchandise that is typically sold only abroad. In addition, there is a more extensive range of semi-tailored shirts and jackets for men and women, with 1,183 variations for men’s shirts and 440 variations for women’s shirts, and

2,112 variations in total for men’s and women’s jackets.

The revamped online store offers a host of other advantages. Shop by Look mixes and matches items so it is easier for customers to choose coordinates, with special discounts available over a campaign running from March 24-30. An image search feature helps customers to find items that are similar to those they see in magazines or elsewhere online. Customers can also register sizes for themselves, family members and friends so it is easier to choose the right merchandise on future visits.

Customers can choose to collect online purchases at Uniqlo stores, where they can try items on and return them instantly if they do not fit. Alternatively, items can be picked up around the clock from over 43,000 branches of Seven-Eleven, FamilyMart and Lawson convenience stores across Japan. Customers who prefer to shop in person will be able to check the availability of items at their closest Uniqlo stores before visiting.

As part of the revamped uniqlo.com, a service now applies to all merchandise and stores where customers can choose an item from their mobile if out of stock at a store, then pay at their local store and have the item delivered or ready for pick up wherever desired. For orders made by noon, shoppers residing in the Honshu and Shikoku regions can in most cases designate when they want delivery, effective from the subsequent day.