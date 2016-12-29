Viber adds new chat extensions and video message functions

TOKYO —

Rakuten Group company Viber Media S.a.r.l has announced a major update of its Viber mobile messaging app, adding new chat extensions and video message functions.

Chat extensions make it possible to search for content such as videos, images and articles easily on the chat screen in the Viber app, and share the content or links on the chat screen, as they are. Through chat extensions, it is possible to search for content on Wikipedia, Giphy and The movie DB, which are integrated with this function. For example, a user wanting to know and share the meaning of a word during a chat enters an @ mark in the message space or clicks on the @ mark icon, and selects Wikipedia, a searchable website. The user enters the word that he or she wants to look up after @Wikipedia, and the search result displays the relevant Wikipedia website link. The user can then send this link on the chat screen. There are plans to increase the number of services available with chat extensions, in addition to adding Japanese websites in the future.

The video message function makes it possible to record and share video messages simply, as a new means of communication between users. Users can film themselves by holding down the send message button to activate the front-facing camera. A video message of between one and 30 seconds in length can be recorded, and once the user has finished filming, they can share it on the chat screen.

In addition to enabling users to share a variety of information and content such as messages, photographs, videos, location information and hand-written text, Viber Media has also been providing convenient functions and services such as hidden chats and a message deleting feature. Through the newly added chat extensions and video message functions, users will be able to enjoy a new chat experience.

About Viber Media S.a.r.l

Part of the Rakuten family, Viber freely connects users around the world with the people that matter to them most. With more than 823 million unique users on the platform (as of September 2016), Viber allows people to connect in the way that works best for them, whether that’s through individual messaging, video calls, group chats, or following brands and celebrities on Public Chats. Viber can be used on iPhone, iPad, Android phones and tablets, Windows Phone, Windows, Windows 8, Mac, Linux and Symbian devices over mobile or WiFi connections.