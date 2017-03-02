5 genius travel hacks for your trip to Japan

TOKYO —

So you’re planning a trip to Japan – lucky you! But maybe you’re feeling a bit nervous about what it’s going to be like? Well, calm your farm and settle your kettle because GaijinPot have teamed up with the guys at Travel Japan Wi-Fi to offer the following smart travel hacks that will help you make the most out of your Japan adventure.

1. Get a travel (IC) card

These magical cards are your one-stop shop to pretty much all of your basic survival needs including water, food, shelter – and of course, transport.

There are different types of rechargeable cards. Pasmo, available in Tokyo, Suica in Greater Tokyo, Niigata and Sendai; Icoca in Greater Osaka, Hiroshima and Okayama; and Kitaca from Sapporo in Hokkaido are some of the most popular. Valid for up to 10 years, most require a 500 yen deposit which you can get back by returning the card at the airport or train station.

So which “ca” or card do you choose?

Click here to read more.

GaijinPot