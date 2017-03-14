5 reasons you should visit Fukushima - in their words

FUKUSHIMA —

I moved to Fukushima in August 2016. Since then, I’ve been traveling around the prefecture and promoting areas which I believe would interest international tourists on behalf of the Fukushima Prefecture Tourism Association.

Over the last six months, I have visited sightseeing spots across over 50 towns and cities and attended study tours about environmental and social challenges, including the depopulation of formerly evacuated towns post 3/11.

The nuclear accident following 3/11 drew a lot of international attention to Fukushima. After the accident, certain residential areas affected by radiation were evacuated. Since then, thorough decontamination efforts have taken place and strict food monitoring policies have been introduced.

Six years have passed. But still the majority of English-language information about Fukushima centers on the topic of radiation, and much false information continues to circulate the internet.

Seeing this, I decided to start a blog about the real Fukushima – its challenges, its beauty, and its history.

