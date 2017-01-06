5 things to do in Nagano City (that aren't winter sports)

NAGANO —

Before the 1998 Winter Olympics, Nagano wasn’t exactly one of Japan’s tourism hotspots. This sleepy little city, the capital of the prefecture of the same name, was just another small- to medium-sized Japanese city in the middle of nowhere.

However, after hosting those games 18 years ago, Nagano has gone on to become a holiday hotspot that draws tourists to its array of fine winter sport resorts dotted across the Japanese Alps.

But there’s a whole lot more to Nagano than just skiing or snowboarding. After a wonderful weekend in and around Nagano City, it seems like as good a time as any to present my personal top five things to do there, besides winter sports.

