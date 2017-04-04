ANA awarded SKYTRAX's highest 5-star rating for 5th consecutive year

TOKYO —

ANA, Japan’s largest airline, has been awarded the highest overall rating of 5-Stars for the fifth consecutive year by SKYTRAX, the world’s leading airline and airport review specialists (http://www.airlinequality.com/ratings/). SKYTRAX has bestowed this distinguished honor to only eight other airlines in the world, and ANA has the distinction as the only Japanese airline to earn this accolade.

SKYTRAX awarded the top rating to ANA for the consistently high levels of service the airline provides to its customers, from check-in to arrival. It also recognizes that ANA strives to go the extra mile to continuously enhance its service quality as a global leading airline and meet the needs of its increasingly international customer base. The carrier continues to open new international routes, positioning its wide-reaching international network as a core growth strategy.

In the past year alone, ANA has carried out a number of new initiatives to further boost its services.

- Renewed the check-in counter area of the South Wing Departure Lobby at Narita Airport Terminal 1 to accommodate smoother access to each airline, and installed new, convenient and speedy automatic check-in machines.

- At the Narita Airport ANA LOUNGE, the carrier started a special “Chef Service” where the chefs prepare and directly serve customers nigiri-zushi (sushi prepared by hand) and other dishes. The service has earned exceptional reviews, particularly from international customers.

- Renovated the Departure Lobby at Haneda Airport Terminal 2. In addition to color coding areas according to their functions, ANA installed an illustrated guide display that makes the lobby more efficient and easier to understand for customers requiring assistance, and for the growing number of tourists visiting Japan to easily connect to and from ANA’s domestic network.

- Deployed the “ANA Communication Board”, a specially-developed tablet device that can respond in 17 different languages, allowing greater support and clearer communication between ANA’s cabin crews and ground staff with international customers and those who require special care.

- Introduced Japan’s first “Remote Sign-Language Interpretation Service” at Haneda Airport to improve services for customers with hearing and speaking disabilities.

- Launched Japan’s first “Universal Contents” with subtitles and audio guides so that customers with hearing and/or visual disabilities can also enjoy the in-flight entertainment programs on international routes.

- ANA became the first airline in Japan to receive the Airbus A320neo aircraft, and is operating it on short-haul international services. Despite its size, ANA’s A320neo are equipped with features previously limited to mid- and large-airplanes, such as in-flight internet service and personal monitors installed in every seat, including economy class.

- ANA continues to improve training for its check-in counter and lounge staff to be able to most effectively communicate and adapt their services to best meet customer needs.

- ANA continues to further refine the English communication abilities of its cabin crews, and is hiring more flight attendants from outside of Japan to enhance our interactions with global customers.