Architect Kengo Kuma to supervise redesign of ANA's domestic lounges

TOKYO —

ANA, Japan’s largest airline, has appointed famed architect Kengo Kuma to oversee the design of its ANA Suite Lounges and ANA Lounges for domestic flights at a number of airports in Japan.

The overall design concept of the new lounges is “Ichigo ichie” (Treasure every encounter as if it were once in a lifetime). This concept is based on the Japanese saying with a new interpretation. ANA said it will create a space embodying its trademark hospitality that blends Japan’s “history of beauty” with refined designs and bring a “sparkling moment in time” for each of its customers.

The project begins with New Chitose Airport in Sapporo, Hokkaido, scheduled to be completed this fall. The themes are “door to the sky” and “space enfolded in wings.”

In addition, starting in FY2018, Kuma will supervise the renovation of the ANA Suite Lounge and ANA Lounge for domestic flights at Fukuoka Airport, Osaka Itami Airport and Okinawa Airport. ANA also plans to have Kuma oversee the design of future in-flight products.