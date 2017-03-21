Ebino City in Miyazaki Prefecture releases promotional videos

TOKYO —

Ebino City, located in Miyazaki Prefecture on the island of Kyushu, has released two online videos aimed at improving awareness of the city worldwide. The two videos are titled “The Charms of Ebino” and “Moving and Settling in Ebino.”

Ebino is a small city with approximately 20,000 residents, and yet it boasts the largest concentration of hot springs in the prefecture and is renowned for producing some of the finest rice and beef in Japan, as well as other natural

resources offered by its abundant nature.

The videos not only introduce the attractive aspects of Ebino but also depict life in the city as a part of the Ebino Life Style (ELS) exercise program, suggesting that simply living in Ebino will help with getting fit and healthy.

Moreover, the videos feature real residents of Ebino, who wholeheartedly attest to the effectiveness of the exercise program and the appeal of the city.

While the notion that simply living in a city serves as exercise is ridiculous at first, the earnest testimonials of local residents both lend credibility to the claims and comical value to the videos.

Ebino City Videos

The Charms of Ebino: https://youtu.be/nI0zSlLtoyc

Moving and Settling in Ebino: https://youtu.be/nL-t_rbW58Q

About Ebino City

Located in the southwestern part of Miyazaki Prefecture in Kyushu and surrounded by mountains, Ebino is a small city with a population of about 20,000. Despite its small size, Ebino is blessed with natural resources and is known as one of the largest concentrations of hot springs in the prefecture as well as a producer of high-quality beef and rice.

To attract new residents in addition to visitors, the city has implemented various policies including small classroom sizes to improve education quality and offering financial support to people moving from larger cities to engage in

farming.

Notable spots and highlights

1. Hot springs

Ebino boasts one of the largest hot springs in the prefecture in Kyomachi Onsen and one of the oldest in Yoshida Onsen, and has a number of other facilities all of which have their private springs. The outstanding hot spring water and gorgeous scenery offer healing and relaxation for both body and mind.

2. Nature

Ebino is surrounded by mountains with the Kyushu mountain range to the north and the first national park in Japan, Kirishima Geopark, to the south. With the Sendai River running through the city, the rural scenery and the numerous

spring-fed ponds, Ebino’s natural beauty makes every season truly enjoyable.

3. Food

Agriculture is the main industry in Ebino. The city’s produce is highly acclaimed, and the Japan Grain Inspection Association awarded the Ebino “hinohikari” brand of rice the highest Special A rating in 2015, while Miyazaki beef has won the National Wagyu Beef Competition twice.

(c) 2001-2017 by Kyodo News PR Wire All Rights Reserved