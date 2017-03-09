Handy guide map to Tokyo's Meguro Ward published

TOKYO —

Meguro In Your Pocket is a brand new guide map featuring local attractions, restaurant & cafe recommendations, an events calendar, plus the top cherry blossom viewing spots in the ward.

The map features some suggestions from the Meguro Tourism Association on the various events that happen in the area each year, such as the Nakameguro Sakura Festival, Jiyugaoka Sweets Festival, Yutenji Bon Dance Festival, Sanma Festival and the best spot to see Christmas illuminations.

The map is a handy guide to the Meguro River, a canal-like river famous for its leafy, tree-lined riverside dotted with shops and cafes, and one of the best cherry blossom viewing routes in the city.

Other recommended places to visit are the Jiyugaoka Sweets Forest, Meguro Gajoen, Japan Folk Crafts Museum, Meguro Parasitological Museum and Komazawa Olympic Park.

Pick the guide map up for free at embassies, universities and other spots in the Meguro neighborhood.

Japan Today