Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo opens Premier Grand Club Floors

TOKYO —

Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo, located in Shinjuku, has opened its Premier Grand Club Floors, including 111 fully renovated suite and premium club rooms. Two categories of guest room, the Premier Grand Club Rooms and Premier Grand Suite, are located on the 37th to 41st floors, and guests will have a privilege to use the newly established Club Lounge with panoramic views from the 45th floor.

The Premier Grand guest rooms are facilitated with L’Occitane natural cosmetics, American Sealy mattresses, Italian Antonietti bed sheeting, and Imabari towels made in Japan.

The Premier Grand Club Lounge, one of the largest hotel lounges in Tokyo, will be exclusively available for Premier Grand guests. At the dining zone of the Club Lounge, the hotel provides ways for guests to gastronomically enjoy various parts of the day. Chefs also cook to order omelets with favorite ingredients for customers to enjoy during breakfast.

To match the luxurious interior facilities, a fortified concierge service is provided in response to the growing needs of guests for customized services. Along with room check-in, restaurant and meeting room booking and other services, concierge also helps guests create memorable experiences during their stay by providing services that allow them to tailor tour programs to match their needs. Available services which concierge can arrange include some 50 buses departing/arriving from our lobby, which is one of the largest in Japan.

Commemorating the reopening of the luxurious club floors, the hotel has started an original private limousine tour to explore sake breweries in Tokyo. In addition, the Keio Plaza provides various in-house cultural activities including opportunities to wear traditional Japanese kimono bride costumes, and to participate in Japanese tea ceremonies, Japanese flower arrangement classes, and traditional Japanese “koto” harp concerts. Moreover, the hotel offers over 40 different types of relaxation menus including esthetic salon, reflexology, hair esthetic treatment and in-room massage services to enhance the health and enjoyment of guests staying at our hotel.

