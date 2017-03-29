LEGOLAND train begins service on Nagoya's Aonami line

NAGOYA —

LEGOLAND Japan, an outdoor kids’ theme park where families can enjoy an entire day of fun, will open on Saturday, April 1. A specially designed train (nicknamed the LEGOLAND Train), which features an interior and exterior themed after attractions at LEGOLAND Japan, began service on the Nagoya Rinkai Rapid Transit’s Aonami on March 27. Together with the start of service, a departure ceremony for the train was held on March 26.

During the ceremony, Nagoya Mayor Takashi Kawamura, Kazuto Kato (Chairman of the Nagoya City Council), Akihisa Suzuki (Director-General of the Chubu District Transport Bureau, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport), Takahito Kondo (President & Representative Director of the Nagoya Rinkai Rapid Transit Co Ltd), and Torben Jensen (Divisional Director of LEGOLAND Japan Limited) made an appearance to cut the ceremonial ribbon. Following this, Buddy, LEGOLAND Japan’s mascot character, and Aotetsu-kun, the mascot character for the Aonami Line, saw off the Design Train.

Speaking at the event, Jensen said, “Today, I am extremely honored to be able to introduce the LEGOLAND Train, the only one of its kind in the world in Nagoya, after plans for it were put into motion nearly three years ago.” He added that “this day was made possible because of the cooperation of President Kondo of the Aonami Line and the City of Nagoya,” and concluded by saying that “it excites me to think of the LEGOLAND Train carrying so many happy children to LEGOLAND Japan. We hope you are looking forward to April 1st and the Grand Opening of LEGOLAND Japan!”

The train consists of four cars that are themed after the Lost Kingdom Adventure, The Dragon Coaster, Rescue Academy, and Submarine Adventure attractions so guests can begin their LEGOLAND experience before they arrive at the theme park.

LEGOLAND Japan is geared for families with children between the ages of 2 and 12. At LEGOLAND Japan, you’ll find more than 40 rides, shows and LEGO themed attractions. For more information, visit www.LEGOLAND.jp.

PR Newswire