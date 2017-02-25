Payments by Alipay and UnionPay cards to be accepted at Peach booking site

Travel ( 0 )

OSAKA —

Peach Aviation Ltd has begun accepting payments by Alipay and UnionPay cards at the Peach booking site.

Alipay is China’s leading third-party payment platform currently used by approximately 450 million people, chiefly in China, and UnionPay cards are also one of the top in-demand credit cards in China. Peach said the introduction of settlement by these cards at its reservation site is to make air travel to Japan on Peach more familiar for customers in China and neighboring regions.

While payment at the Peach booking site had only been possible through the use of various other credit cards (VISA, Mastercard, JCB, and Diners Club), payments at convenience stores, or by using Peach points, the opening of Peach’s Shanghai route in November 2016 has produced an increasing number of customers who fly to Japan from China. As part of its efforts to make air travel from China more convenient for visitors, Peach has decided to introduce the mainstream payment methods which are used locally in China.

In addition, when Alipay is used at the Peach booking site, settlements are also possible in Japanese yen besides the Chinese yuan.

Peach will be the first Japanese airline company to accept settlements by Japanese yen through Alipay, raising expectations for boosted demand for connections within Japan for customers with a focus on people from China.

