Sleep in a Japanese rail carriage at new train hostel in Tokyo

TOKYO —

With so many unusual types of accommodation to choose from in Japan, it can be difficult for a new establishment to stand out among all the themed AirBnBs and capsule hotels already available in the country’s capital city. Train Hostel Hokutosei, however, has done exactly that, with a new take on the regular dormitory setup that allows guests to feel like they’re spending the night on a Japanese train.

To heighten the sense of realism, the hostel uses authentic beds, seats and furnishings from a real sleeper train, the Hokutosei, (which translates to the “Big Dipper” or “Ursa Major” in English), which ran between Tokyo’s Ueno Station and Hokkaido’s Sapporo Station from 1988 until its retirement in August 2015.

The train hostel uses authentic fittings from the railroad vehicle to recreate all the atmosphere of setting out on a grand train ride as soon as you step inside the door. Upon arrival, guests are greeted by a sign at the reception area once used onboard the limited express when it was in operation.

The floor guide inside the seven-story building has been cleverly designed to look just like the floor guide you would see at a Japanese train station. Alongside the guest rooms are a shared lounge and kitchen, a meeting room, laundry and shower room.

The shared kitchen area is also decked out in train-themed finery, and even runs a film showing the beloved Hokutosei Limited Express on one of its 16-and-a-half-hour journeys to the snowy land of Hokkaido.

Guests can stay in semi-private rooms, which include a desk and chair…or on bunks in shared dormitory areas. The entire dormitory room itself is set out like an actual train.

With 78 single beds on the premises, there are a number of differently coloured decors and styles to choose from. Decorative elements create an atmospheric environment to lull train-loving guests into a peaceful slumber as they journey to the land of dreams.

The only thing missing is the sound of the rails and the rocking motion of the carriage.

A stay at Train Hostel Hokutosei, which opened on Dec 15, starts at a reasonable 2,500 yen per person per night, with bookings until Feb 28 currently available online at their official website.

Now that we’ve got a train hostel and a bookstore hostel in the city, we can’t wait to see what other unusual accommodation options will pop up for guests in the lead-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Hostel information

Train Hostel Hokutosei / Train Hostel 北斗星

Address: Tokyo-to, Chuo-ku, Nihonbashi, Bakurocho 1-10-12

東京都中央区日本橋馬喰町1-10-12

Sources: Facebook/Train Hostel Hokutosei, JR East Press Release

