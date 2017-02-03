The most dangerous hike in Biwa

BIWA —

Yatsubuchi no Taki—a hiking course which takes you clambering over eight waterfalls has been dubbed as the most dangerous hike around Biwa Lake. After heavy rain the previous day and an older gentleman advising us not to go on, we headed into the mountains with no gear and no real experience.

The morning started early. There were only a few buses departing from the station to the start of the hiking course, so leaving from Osaka in the early hours was necessary. An hour train ride took us to Omi-Takashima station. We had limited time to find the bus stop, so we frantically asked around and searched posted maps to find the correct bus stop. There were a few other hikers present and we trusted that by following them, we would be lucky. We took the bus and befriended an elderly gentleman who knew the hiking courses in the local area very well. He himself was going hiking, but after hearing of our plans and seeing that we were dressed quite unfittingly for such an occasion, he advised us not to go. He also offered to take us on a similar course but we were adamant. We all alighted at the Kurodani bus stop and after final, failing pleas from the elderly gentleman, we wished each other well and parted ways.

The first part of the hike was simple. A slight incline on a clearly indicated path led us to laughing and making comments on how the advice the elderly gentleman gave seemed superfluous. Until of course, we turned a corner of the path to be met with the first waterfall. Water gushed down into a stream below the rocks we were standing on. It was clear that there was no longer a path, but that we needed to climb a small cliff directly in front of the waterfall itself. To reach the cliff, we needed to get across the stream. No clear way across, one by one we balanced on slippery rocks in an attempt to steer clear of the current. My foot slipped. Thankfully the stream was shallow enough that I found my footing and eventually made it across. I looked up at the cliff. Metal rungs had been sparsely bolted into the side of the cliff with a tattered rope left hanging from the top. Halfway up the cliff, I lost my footing. Holding tightly to the rope, I swung around to come face to face with the gushing water from the waterfall. Without getting wet, I swung back and grabbed onto one of the metal rungs, supported myself, and went for the top.

Another waterfall we came to had a similarly steep cliff to the side, but thankfully no river to cross for it. Instead of the rope and metal rungs from the first waterfall, we were presented with a tall ladder that had been tied to the side of the cliff. Trusting whoever made this is a trained individual, we grabbed the ropes on the side and climbed the ladder. In hindsight, this seemed like the easier climbs of the waterfalls as we were not presented with a potential fall into water.

Eventually, we were met with an “opportunity” to get wet. A rope guided us down some rocks to the side of the river. More rope was tied across the river. This was our “bridge”. Once again, we attempted to cross one by one, but every single one of us fell into the water. Thankfully again, the river was shallow, but now we were wet and tired. We attempted to find a shortcut out and made it to a clearing where a friendly hiker showed us an exit path via a beautiful view of Biwa Lake. As we hiked down towards the end of the route, we passed a large wooden board indicating the number of injuries and deaths that have occurred in the mountains. Thankfully nobody from our group resulted in any changes on the board, but as we were reading this, an emergency helicopter flew overhead into the mountains.

Unfortunately, we did not cover the full 8 mountains of the course, but the challenge was exhilarating. Had we been better prepared, and had it not rained heavily the day before, we may have completed the course within the day. It’s truly a wonderful hike, and I highly recommend you visit if you have the chance. Be safe!

Directions: Take the JR train from Osaka / Kyoto to Omi-Takashima station. Express trains do not stop at this station. From there, take a bus (342/343) in the direction of Hata (畑). Take the bus to Kurodani (黒谷) and alight. The course can also be accessed from Gulliver Seishonen Ryoko-Mura (ガリバー青少年旅行村).

Season: The season for hiking is between April and November. Buses are very limited from the station, and some also only run during the hiking season.

http://www.kojak.co.jp/uploads/takashima-r.pdf

http://www.kojak.co.jp/timetable/Zikoku/00570_01/

