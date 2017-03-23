Toyama, Fujitsu develop 'Discover TOYAMA' app for tourists

TOKYO/TOYAMA —

The Toyama Prefectural Tourism Association, Toyama Prefectural University and Fujitsu Limited have announced the joint development of the smartphone application “Discover TOYAMA” for tourists visiting Toyama Prefecture.

With this app, the Toyama Prefectural Tourism Association will offer users services such as coupons and tourist information suited to their location within Toyama and the time of day, based on GPS and time and date information from the smartphone and the tourist’s personal attributes, entered when the app is downloaded.

Using the app, the Toyama Prefectural Tourism Association and Toyama Prefectural University will collect and analyze such data as the personal attributes of travelers to Toyama and the details of their trips, without identifying individuals. Construction and utilization of a Toyama tourism-related database will lead to improvements in tourists’ satisfaction with their visits to Toyama and to increased activity in the tourism industry in the prefecture.