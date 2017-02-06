World's longest flight lands in New Zealand

Travel ( 0 )

A Boeing 777 took 16 hours and 23 minutes to travel the 14,535 kilometers from Doha to Auckland AFP

WELLINGTON —

The world’s longest commercial flight landed in New Zealand Monday with the arrival of Qatar Airways’s 14,535 kilometers (9,032 miles) Doha-Auckland service, the airline announced.

“We’ve officially landed in Auckland,” the airline tweeted as flight QR920 landed at 7.25 a.m, five minutes ahead of schedule after a 16-hour, 23-minute flight.

The long-range Boeing 777-200LR crossed 10 time zones on its marathon flight.

Qatar Airways noted the flight was longer than the entire “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” trilogies which were filmed in New Zealand.

There were four pilots on board as well as 15 cabin crew who served 1,100 cups of tea and coffee, 2,000 cold drinks and 1,036 meals during the flight.

In keeping with international tradition to welcome inaugural flights, the Auckland airport rescue service showered the plane with water cannons on arrival.

New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay said the estimated economic impact of the new service “will be well in excess” of NZ$50 million (U.S.$36 million) with the increased freight capacity provided.

In March last year, Emirates airline launched what was then thought to be the world’s longest non-stop scheduled commercial flight, with a service from Dubai to Auckland, spanning 14,200 kilometers (8,824 miles).

Air India’s Delhi-San Francisco flight claims the world’s longest by flying distance but when measured on the surface of the earth Doha and Auckland are further apart.

© 2017 AFP

A Boeing 777 took 16 hours and 23 minutes to travel the 14,535 kilometers from Doha to Auckland A long-range Boeing 777-200LR crossed 10 time zones on its marathon flight from Doha to Auckland

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Ultimate Year-Round Sports in Okinawa

Ultimate Year-Round Sports in Okinawa

Quality HATAGOTravel / Hotels

All About the Ginza Line.

All About the Ginza Line.

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

How to Find Where You Are Without the Internet in Japan.

How to Find Where You Are Without the Internet in Japan.

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

Special Offers

Free table charge at Kawaii Monster cafe

Free table charge at Kawaii Monster cafe

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Travel

View all

View all

Japan Investment
Properties

Listings Updated Daily

Search