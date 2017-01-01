23 dead after ferry catches fire near Indonesia's capital

World ( 0 )

JAKARTA, Indonesia —

An Indonesian official says at least 23 people were killed after a ferry caught fire near the capital, Jakarta.

The vessel was carrying about 100 people from Jakarta’a port of Muara Angke to Tidung, a resort island in the Kepulauan Seribu chain located off of Jakarta, when it caught fire Sunday.

Seply Madreto, an official from the local Disaster Mitigation Agency, told MetroTV that more than 10 injured victims were rushed to hospitals.

He said the fire gutted through about half of the ship.

Ferry accidents are common in Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelagic nation, where regulation of boat services is often lax.

