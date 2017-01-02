3 men decapitated, 2 more slain in Acapulco over New Year's

World ( 0 )

ACAPULCO, Mexico —

At least five people were killed over the New Year’s weekend in the Mexican resort city of Acapulco, including three men found decapitated in a central neighborhood.

The three severed heads were found Saturday on a residential street on the roof of a car, with the bodies inside. The killings were confirmed by a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Elsewhere in the city, a police officer was slain by unknown gunmen while assisting at the scene of a traffic accident near the beach and a taxi driver was gunned down in his cab.

Another police officer was shot dead Sunday in Atoyac de Alvarez, about 55 miles (90 kilometers) from Acapulco.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Ring in the New Year with Jazz at Tableaux!

Ring in the New Year with Jazz at Tableaux!

TableauxDining

Top Jobs of the Week!

Top Jobs of the Week!

Japan Today CareersDining

10 Onsen Resorts To Visit This Winter

10 Onsen Resorts To Visit This Winter

Tokyo Insight MagazineInTokyo Magazine

Special Offers

Treat Yourself (or Someone Else) to a Very Merry Esthe Christmas!

Treat Yourself (or Someone Else) to a Very Merry Esthe Christmas!

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in World

View all

View all

Japan Investment
Properties

Listings Updated Daily

Search