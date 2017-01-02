3 men decapitated, 2 more slain in Acapulco over New Year's

ACAPULCO, Mexico —

At least five people were killed over the New Year’s weekend in the Mexican resort city of Acapulco, including three men found decapitated in a central neighborhood.

The three severed heads were found Saturday on a residential street on the roof of a car, with the bodies inside. The killings were confirmed by a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Elsewhere in the city, a police officer was slain by unknown gunmen while assisting at the scene of a traffic accident near the beach and a taxi driver was gunned down in his cab.

Another police officer was shot dead Sunday in Atoyac de Alvarez, about 55 miles (90 kilometers) from Acapulco.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.