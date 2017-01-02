35 Russian diplomats leave U.S.

WASHINGTON —
The State Department is confirming that the 35 Russian diplomats President Barack Obama ordered out of the country have departed the United States.
Obama expelled the diplomats, saying they were really spies, and ordered new sanctions on Russian spy agencies for alleged Russian hacking of political sites during the presidential election. Obama also shuttered two Russian compounds in Maryland and New York.
The State Department said Sunday that the 35 Russian diplomats, along with their family members, have left the United States.
Burning Bush
If they were spies, why weren't they expelled earlier?
And if Obama knows they are spies, wouldn't it make more sense to withhold that information and monitor them instead?
This "spy" nonsense just seems like an excuse for Obama's ridiculous decision.
Oh I see, the Russians have "compounds" in Maryland and New York. By "compound" I guess the AP means that the Russians have some kind of fortress with machine guns in high towers and stuff.
Geez, those Russians are scary, suddenly they have a whole bunch of spies running around and "compounds" all over the US.
