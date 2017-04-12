50 largest U.S. companies stashing $1.6 trillion in overseas tax havens: Oxfam

WASHINGTON —
The 50 largest U.S. companies, including Apple, Microsoft and Wal-Mart, are parking about $1.6 trillion in offshore tax havens to reduce their U.S. tax burden, according to a study published Wednesday.
Poverty-fighting organization Oxfam America said the sum for 2015 was a $200 billion increase over the prior year. The report cites the companies’ own data.
While not illegal, the companies “used a secretive network of 1,751 subsidiaries in tax havens to stash” their earnings outside the United States, Oxfam said in the report released ahead of next week’s meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington.
“Tax avoidance has become standard business practice across the globe. Corporate tax dodgers cheat America out of approximately $135 billion in unpaid tax revenues every year,” Oxfam senior advisor Robbie Silverman said.
Apple is at the top of the ranking with more than $200 billion in offshore funds, followed closely by Pfizer laboratories ($193.6 billion) and Microsoft’s IT group ($124 billion), the report said.
U.S. law allows companies to keep profits from foreign operations offshore indefinitely, to avoid corporate taxes that are among the highest in the industrialized world.
While the corporate tax rate is nominally 35% at the federal level, Oxfam said these 50 companies had an effective rate nearly 10 percentage points lower.
During his campaign, U.S. President Donald Trump proposed cutting the rate to 15%, and allowing companies to repatriate their cash reserves with a one-time tax of 10%.
Oxfam criticized both proposals, saying the tax cut would help profitable companies and wealthy shareholders at the expense of important anti-poverty programs.
And the drastic reduction in corporate income tax will “feed into a destructive race to the bottom that has seen countries across the globe slashing corporate tax rates in recent years,” the report said.
Meanwhile, “repatriation holidays reward companies for keeping money offshore and avoiding their taxes” and “incentivizes companies to move their profits to tax havens in expectation that they will eventually benefit from a one-time tax cut.”
“President Trump promised to fix the rigged political and economic system yet his tax reforms will further enrich powerful corporates at the expense of ordinary people and small businesses,” Silverman said.
“The President and leaders in Congress must rethink their reforms and build a tax system that works for everyone and not just a fortunate few.”
© 2017 AFP
1 Comment
Login to comment
0
SuperLib
Yeah, that's been tried already: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Repatriation_tax_holiday
Except the rate was 5.25%, not 10% like Trump is proposing. And it failed miserably. Companies brought back money, but it was pumped into financial products that increased company value, not job creation. The myth that these richer companies will create jobs was created by the GOP, and despite direct evidence from 2004 they are choosing ideology over evidence. And they're setting it up to do it all over again.
From the Wikipedia link: "Under this law, corporations brought $362 billion into the American economy, primarily for the purposes of paying dividends to investors, repurchasing shares, and purchasing other corporations. In 2011, Senate Democrats, arguing against another repatriation tax holiday, issued a report asserting that the previous effort had actually cost the United States Treasury $3.3 billion, and that companies receiving the tax breaks had thereafter cut over 20,000 jobs."
See the part where it says that companies receiving the tax breaks actually slashed jobs? Yeah, that's called evidence. Fortune magazine explains how it will happen again: http://fortune.com/2016/11/24/donald-trump-repatriation-tax-plan-jobs/. In the end it will just be a lot of free money for the richest entities on earth.
When you hear the Right talk, they will always mentioned stated rates and not the effective rates. You will see it a lot in blogs. Companies can use deductions which lowers the amount form 35%, and the average ends up being about 16%. Looks like for the bigger companies, it's less.
As this continues, the % of revenue collected from corporations will continue to fall, and the middle class will have to pick up more of the tab. This is despite corporations sitting on record amounts of cash and profits. All because the GOP is convinced that richer companies create jobs.
Back to top