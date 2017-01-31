Australia says its citizens exempt from U.S. travel ban

SYDNEY —
The U.S. travel ban will not apply to Australian passport holders, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Tuesday after Britain also won an exemption for its citizens.
Canberra has refused to criticise U.S. President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration policies that have sparked international uproar since Friday’s move to suspend refugee arrivals and impose tough controls on visitors from seven Muslim countries.
Australian “passport holders regardless of their place of birth or whether they are dual nationals or whether they hold another passport will remain welcome to come and go to the United States in the usual way,” Turnbull said.
“I’ve just received that official confirmation,” he told Sky News Australia.
“That means Australian passport holders will be able to travel to the United States in the same way as they were able to,” before the ban was issued on January 27.
“The confirmation came from the White House, it came from the National Security Adviser General (Michael) Flynn.”
Turnbull has come under fire at home for keeping quiet as world leaders hit out at the new US administration’s temporary bans on travellers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
“My job as prime minister of Australia is to advance the national interest of Australia and protect the interest of Australians citizens,” he said.
“When I need to give frank advice, fearless advice to the U.S. government, I do so privately, but I don’t comment on American domestic policy publicly. My job is to get results for Australians,” he said.
The prime minister went on to praise ties with the United States and Trump.
“We have a very strong relationship with the United States, we work very closely with them,” he said. “We have very strong relations with the new administration.”
Turnbull on Monday announced that Trump would honour a deal struck under his predecessor to accept refugees from remote Pacific camps.
In November, Canberra negotiated a “one-off” deal with the outgoing Obama administration to settle an unspecified number of the 1,600 boatpeople Australia held in offshore processing centers in Nauru and Papua New Guinea.
Rights groups and the United Nations criticise Canberra for keeping boatpeople in offshore detention and blocking their resettlement in Australia, even if found to be refugees.
© 2017 AFP
Order by Time Order by Popularity
9 Comments
Login to comment
3
goldorak
If I remember well, Turnbull agreed to take on Central American refugees instead, is it still on?
Oz has often been accused of 'cherry picking' when it comes to refugees. Basically if you're Christian or at least non-Muslim you're welcome/tolerated, otherwise try good old Europe or North America.
0
TigersTokyoDome
The Australian government is a disgrace. Another having its reputation disgraced by right wing governments. No wonder there is such a terrorist problem in Australia today. You reap what you sow. The idiotic thing is that there is probably more of a terrorist threat to the US from an Australian or a Brit (both given brown nose passes), than there is from an Iraqi, Iranian, Somalian etc.
1
inkochi
While Prime Minister Turnbull is correct in as far it is his responsibility to do what he can for Australians, Australian Prime Ministers of his ilk have a decades-long tradition of grovelling to the United States. But, now, claiming to be protecting the interests of Australians makes him sound like he is channeling his inner-Trump.
Grovelling to Obama is one thing, but grovelling to Trump - good luck with that strategy.
Rather I think it is time to get up and stand up.
ANd all this time the refugees in Australia's care but kept out of Australia in a blown-out expensive -morally and legally insidious off-shore program done on the basis that the refugees are not really in Australia, all outside of the umbrella of the UNHCR.
Many of us have a voice and even some power. Many of the refugees have none of that, and not even a future.
0
bruinfan
@inkochi,
I was going to ask you but I read the article first. Perhaps they should move the detention centers to a cheaper place.
-1
bass4funk
I'm not so sure about that.
1
Serrano
"Canberra has refused to criticise U.S. President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration policies"
As opposed to U.S. liberals, lol. Wait a dang minute - These aren't anti-immigration policies, they're take back control of our border and improve immigration policies. Get it straight!
0
Chop Chop
TigersTokyoDome, No wonder there is such a terrorist problem in Australia today.
Muslim refugees friendly Germany has more terrorist attacks than Australia. Germany has two problems now. First one was Islamic terrorists entered Germany as refugee and another problem was Muslim rapists and petty criminals are among the refugees. Merkel’s policy doesn’t work. She thought the Muslim terrorists will leave Germany alone if Germany has taken Muslim refugees from Syria.
0
domtoidi
36 people per day are shot to death in the US. So, over 360 people have been shot to death since Trump's inauguration.
No American has ever been killed by a refugee from the seven countries in this executive order.
0
RichardPearce
The thing is that while the officials in the US government responsible for dealing with other governments may read the Executive Order and the directives that way, it doesn't mean that the Immigration officers at the US airports do. And while things are sort of getting sorted out, with who is and is not being refused by rote, who is and is not being refused at the officers whim, and who is and is not being refused with documented and substantiated evidence becoming standardized from airport to airport, it is subject to change at any moment either by a judge's ruling, the official bureaucratic directives coming out, or political directives from the Legislature or Executive branches.
Back to top