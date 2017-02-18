Autopsy on N Korean inconclusive as 4th person arrested

KUALA LUMPUR —
Malaysia performed a second autopsy on the estranged half brother of North Korea’s leader because the first procedure was inconclusive, piling on the intrigue surrounding what appeared to be a well-executed assassination at an airport in Kuala Lumpur, an official said Saturday. Police arrested a fourth suspect, identified as a North Korean man.
The second autopsy clearly enraged North Korea, which has vowed to reject the results of any post-mortem and demanded that Malaysia turn over the body immediately. Speaking to reporters outside the morgue late Friday, Pyongyang’s ambassador said Malaysian officials may be “trying to conceal something” and “colluding with hostile forces.”
A Malaysian official with knowledge of the investigation confirmed the second autopsy started Friday night and said that the results of the first one were inconclusive. He asked that his name not be used because he is not authorized to speak to the media.
The inconclusive autopsy results raise all sorts of questions about the mysterious death of Kim Jong Nam, but a lack of closure and a lingering sense of the unknown aren’t unusual when it comes to North Korea. While South Korea has blamed North Korea for a slew of notable assassinations or attempted killings in past decades, the North often denies involvement or simply doesn’t comment.
The death of Kim Jong Nam, the exiled half brother of North Korea’s powerful and mercurial ruler, has unleashed a torrent of speculation, tales of intrigue and explosive, unconfirmed reports from dueling nations.
Malaysia has arrested four people so far, the lastest a man carrying an ID that identified him as 46-year-old Ri Jong Chol. He was picked up Friday night.
Authorities were still trying to piece together details of the case.
Kim Jong Nam, who was 45 or 46 and had lived in exile for years, suddenly fell ill at the Kuala Lumpur airport on Monday as he waited for a flight home to Macau. Dizzy and in pain, he told medical workers at the airport he had been sprayed with a chemical. He died while being taken to a hospital.
South Korea has accused its enemies in North Korea of dispatching a hit squad to kill Kim Jong Nam at the airport in Kuala Lumpur, saying two female assassins poisoned him and then fled in a taxi.
On Friday, Indonesia’s police chief said an Indonesian woman arrested for suspected involvement in the killing was duped into thinking she was part of a comedy show prank.
Indonesian police chief Tito Karnavian, citing information received from Malaysian authorities, told reporters in Indonesia’s Aceh province that Siti Aisyah, 25, was paid to be involved in “Just For Laughs” style pranks, a reference to a popular hidden camera show. He said she and another woman performed stunts which involved convincing men to close their eyes and then spraying them with water.
“Such an action was done three or four times and they were given a few dollars for it, and with the last target, Kim Jong Nam, allegedly there were dangerous materials in the sprayer,” Karnavian said. “She was not aware that it was an assassination attempt by alleged foreign agents.”
Malaysian police were questioning four suspects - Aisyah, another woman who carried a Vietnamese passport; a man they said is Aisyah’s boyfriend; and the North Korean man.
North Korea broke its silence on the case Friday night. Speaking to reporters gathered outside the morgue in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, North Korean Ambassador Kang Chol said Malaysia conducted the autopsy on Kim Jong Nam “unilaterally and excluding our attendance.”
“We will categorically reject the result of the post-mortem,” Kang said, adding that the move disregarded “elementary international laws and consular laws.”
Kang said the fact that Malaysia has yet to hand over the body “strongly suggests that the Malaysian side is trying to conceal something which needs more time and deceive us, and that they are colluding with the hostile forces towards us who are desperate to harm us.”
Malaysia is one of just a handful of countries to have full diplomatic ties with North Korea, with each country having an embassy in the other’s capital. Malaysia has also been a key place for quiet, semi-official “track 2” diplomatic talks between North Korea and with the United States.
Malaysia said Friday it wants DNA samples from Kim Jong Nam’s family as part of the post-mortem procedure and that officials were not yet willing to hand the body over to the North Koreans. Although Kim Jong Nam is believed to have two sons and a daughter with two women living in Beijing and Macau, police in Malaysia say none has come forward to claim the body or provide DNA samples.
“If there is no claim by next-of-kin and upon exhausting all avenues (to obtain DNA), we will finally then hand over the body to the (North Korean) embassy,” said Abdul Samah Mat, a senior Malaysian police official. He would not say how long that process might take.
Kim Jong Nam was estranged from his younger half brother, the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He reportedly fell out of favor with their father, the late Kim Jong Il, in 2001, when he was caught trying to enter Japan on a false passport to visit Tokyo Disneyland.
sensei258
Riiiiiiight
bass4funk
You have to be a complete dolt to believe that garbage. "Duped?" Uh-huh, sure....
Dan Lewis
I guess the jokes on her!
Laguna
Hey, worked with Zoolander. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_PnuXelvWA
Not actually too hard to image - start these desperately poor people off in a park with actors, all gather later to watch the giggles on the video, and ratch it up from there. Very cost-effective and removes the disastrous potential of a NK asassian caught.
CrazyJoe
So a Vietnamese, an Indonesian, and a Korean walk into an airport... Shouldn't the guy's family have precedence over the North Korean government regarding custody of his body?
SimondB
There would have been time when I would of said this is too crazy to be true. But maybe not now.
When I first came to Japan (late 1990's) I found the stories of NK agents coming to Japan on mini-subs, coming ashore and kidnapping random strangers too incredulous to take seriously. And yet, as the years unfolded, not only was it proven to be true - and admitted by NK - some of those kidnapped returned to Japan.
So this story of these two people thinking they were acting in a prank show and unwittingly killing the guy is quite plausible to me. Not much I would not put pass the NK regime.
Louis Amsel
they were definitly trained to pull this off, assuming they are really the killers instead of some scapegoats
Silvafan
As far as these women being duped, it is definitely possible. There are people getting tricked into being drug mules all the time. These women fit the profile. Little education, hard up for cash, and naive about the world makes them perfect pawns.
Nam's family also isn't dumb enough to show up and claim their matriarch. That would just be painting targets on their backs.
Game of Thrones logic dictates that if you eliminate a possible threat to your empire then you must also eliminate any heirs, so they won't comeback to hurt you.
We are all aware that the "Dear Leader" is on borrowed time. Un is mental midget living in a fantasy land holding by a thread. His paranoia like his father, and grandfather will be his undoing. Un believes Nam and his family represent a real threat to his supremacy not the other screwed up behaviors and decisions ruining his country
Strangerland
This is entirely plausible. Find someone of a low income from a third world country, condition them into thinking they are doing pranks by having them do a few pranks first where all goes according to plan and everyone laughs, then send them on a killing mission. The fact that this woman didn't have an escape planned out of the country after the fact says to me she wasn't a professional. Any professional knowingly going into an assassination at the airport is going to have an escape route planned out of the country. This girl lived in the country, and had nowhere to go.
sensei258
As much as I don't want to admit it, Stranger is probably right. Although a little voice keeps telling me otherwise
SenseNotSoCommon
Totally plausible. Gullible drug mules are seduced by the lure of foreign vacations all the time. It's immensely cost-effective and low-risk for their handlers.
Lizz
Little education, hard up for cash, and naive about the world makes them perfect pawns.
Didn't she have wads of cash, moving around hotels cheap, worried about wifi not working, cut her hair the night before etc ? That's is an awful lot of laughs if not.
Strangerland
That was the other girl.
TorafusuTorasan
Well, even if these ladies didn't plan it themselves, they did commit the crime and were coached by others who may be lurking around in the background on security footage. Surely they are not going to be released after the seven day investigation period without identifying who set them up. Otherwise, all types of killers are going to claim they thought their gun was full of blanks for a film project.
toshiko
I will only believe what Malaysian police say.
John Constantine
"He said she and another woman performed stunts which involved convincing men to close their eyes and then spraying them with water." I read another article on this same issue and they said...."investigators had no idea how the poison got into the bottle"..seriously....umm It's just a guess but maybe someone put it in there?
presto345
NK is hardly in a position to make demands as this concerns a homicide on Malaysian soil. The victim had no diplomatic immunity.
NK is about the last place on earth to mention international and consular laws.
