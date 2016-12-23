Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in Milan: Italian media

German prosecutors issued a Europe-wide wanted notice for 24-year-old Anis Amri, offering a 100,000-euro reward for information and warning he "could be violent and armed"

ROME —

The Tunisian man suspected of carrying out the deadly Berlin truck attack was shot dead by police in Milan on Friday, Italian media reported, citing security sources.

According to the reports, the suspect, Anis Amri, was stopped in his car around 3 a.m. for what was a routine identity check. He pulled out a pistol and a shootout ensued in which he was shot dead.

Amri had been missing since escaping after Monday’s attack which left 12 people dead.

He had links to Italy, having arrived in the country from his native Tunisia in 2011.

Shortly after his arrival, he was sentenced to a prison term for starting a fire in a refugee center.

He was released in 2015 and made his way to Germany.

2 Comments

  • 0

    JonathanJo

    I hope the cop(s) were unharmed.

  • 0

    Jandworld

    So many countries, quantum sagashi.

