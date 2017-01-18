British PM May outlines Brexit course

LONDON —
Britain will quit the EU single market when it leaves the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday in a decisive speech that set a course for a clean break with the world’s largest trading bloc.
Setting out a vision that could determine Britain’s future for generations and the shape of the EU itself, May answered criticism that she has been coy about her strategy with a 12-point plan for what has been dubbed a “hard Brexit.”
May promised to seek the greatest possible access to European markets but said Britain would aim to establish its own free trade deals with countries far beyond Europe, and impose limits on immigration from the continent.
For the first time, she acknowledged that those measures would require withdrawing from the market of 500 million people, founded on principles of free movement of goods and people.
“I want to be clear: what I am proposing cannot mean membership of the single market,” said May, who became prime minister in the turmoil after Britain voted in June to leave the EU. “Instead, we seek the greatest possible access to it through a new comprehensive, bold and ambitious free trade agreement.”
The media had been briefed on some of the points in May’s speech since Sunday, and the expectation she would signal a hard Brexit had caused the pound to fall on currency markets from the start of this week.
Markets rallied during the speech itself, however, especially when she announced that parliament would be given a vote on the final terms of Britain’s exit, seen as a steadying influence. Sterling rose 2.9 percent against the dollar on the day, the biggest rally in a single day since at least 1998.
The Brexit talks are expected to be one of the most complicated negotiations in post-World War Two European history, and the view in Brussels is that her goal of wrapping up a trade deal in two years is ambitious.
There was a lukewarm reception to May’s speech from some political leaders in EU countries, highlighting the arduous task ahead.
“Where is the give for all the take?” asked the Czech Republic’s secretary of state for EU affairs, Tomas Prouza, on Twitter, while EU Council President Donald Tusk lamented what he called a “sad process, surrealistic times.”
However, Germany’s foreign and economy ministers were among many who welcomed the greater clarity provided by the speech after months of guesswork on the continent as to Britain’s intentions.
May’s task will be further complicated by dissent within the United Kingdom, notably in Scotland, where a majority voted to remain in the EU. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has raised the prospect of a new referendum on independence from Britain, which Scottish voters rejected in 2014.
“The UK government cannot be allowed to take us out of the EU and the single market, regardless of the impact on our economy, jobs, living standards ... without Scotland having the ability to choose between that and a different future,” said Sturgeon after May’s speech.
May campaigned to remain in the EU before last June’s vote, but since taking over from David Cameron, who quit following his referendum defeat, she has backed the decision to leave.
She said in her speech she would not adopt models used by other countries that have free trade agreements with the EU. Norway, for example, is outside the bloc but a member of the wider European Economic Area, giving it access to the single market while subjecting it to many EU rules.
May said her negotiating priorities included limiting immigration, leaving the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice, and ending full membership of the customs union that sets external tariffs for goods imported into the bloc.
Full membership of the customs union prevented Britain making its own trade deals, May said, but she still wanted a deal to keep trade with Europe as “frictionless as possible”.
Britain’s financial industry, which accounts for about 10 percent of the economy, is now expected to push ahead with plans to relocate parts of businesses elsewhere in the EU so they can continue to sell their services across the bloc.
Britain’s overwhelmingly foreign-owned car sector was quick to react, warning through industry body SMMT that participation in the customs union was vital to help retain trade, while Germany’s BMW also said “uncomplicated, tariff-free access” to the single market was essential.
London will trigger the formal Brexit talks by the end of March, ushering in a two-year period of talks. May said she wanted the terms of Britain’s exit to be agreed within those two years, with new rules implemented gradually where necessary.
“It is in no one’s interests for there to be a cliff edge for business or a threat to stability,” May said. “We will do everything we can to phase in the new arrangements we require.”
But she also set a firm tone for the negotiations, saying: “No deal for Britain is better than a bad deal for Britain.”
She hinted that Britain could use tax breaks to fight back to keep businesses if the EU insisted on punitive tariffs.
Just as May was setting out her pitch, her finance minister Philip Hammond told parliament Britain could get tough if a comprehensive trade agreement with the EU was not forthcoming.
“If we don’t (get a sensible Brexit deal), the people of this country are not simply going to lie down and accept that we will be poorer,” he said. “We will do whatever it takes to maintain our competitiveness and protect our standard of living.”
May’s speech also comes as Northern Ireland, part of the UK most exposed to Brexit due to its land border with the Republic of Ireland, faces political paralysis after a government that shared power between Catholics and Protestants collapsed.
One of May’s principles was “strengthening the union”, she said in a nod to both Northern Ireland and Scotland.
But Gerry Adams, president of the Sinn Fein party which was part of the power-sharing government in the north and is a growing force in the Republic of Ireland, said it was hard to see how May’s Brexit plan could work without significant changes to the border arrangements between north and south.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has said that Brexit will turn out to be a great thing and other countries would follow Britain out of the European Union. He promised to strike a swift bilateral trade deal with the United Kingdom.
May said she did not want the EU to unravel.
“It would not be in the best interest of Britain. It remains overwhelmingly and compellingly in Britain’s best national interest for the EU to succeed,” she said.
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2017.
Order by Time Order by Popularity
14 Comments
Login to comment
3
Moonraker
You have to admire the innovativeness and bravery of the Brits. First in an Agricultural Revolution, first in an Industrial Revolution and now first in choosing an intentional path to impoverishment.
0
JonathanJo
Good to have more clarity on Brexit, though I worry ultimately she will get more grief from Scotland and across the Irish Sea, than from Europe.
-6
mataka
The EU was doomed to become an out of control self fulfilling socialist gravy train from the start. The fact that unelected bureacrats were able to formulate laws which take precedent over a sovereign nation's own determined laws was immoral and unacceptable. Congratulations to the Brits for standing up to such nonsense at last. May, who voted to remain in the EU, is doing a great job by following the will of the people for a hard Brexit. Respect to her!
-2
PTownsend
Like the Cuba model of impoverishment that shunned most forms of globalism? If the UK ups its medical programs plus improves its farming and educational systems, they could become the first former colonial power to be called the new Cuba!
-6
Droll Quarry
Funny how people from a bunch of do nothing little socialist wanna be countries always find fault with free thinking countries that dare to follow their own path. But,,,but you can't do that, who is going to support our welfare checks?
1
M3M3M3
The clarity will be appreciated by the markets, but it's interesting how the goal posts keep moving. It's not an encouraging sign. First we heard 'The German car makers are so dependant on the UK market that they will let Britain remain part of the single market while suspending free movement'. Now Theresa says 'The Germans are so dependant on us that they will surely give us a great trade deal after we leave'. Next we will hear, 'The Germans are so dependant on us that tariffs on UK cars will probably only be 8% rather than the full 10% allowed under WTO rules'.
There were a number of disturbing things in her speech. Here are a few that stuck out for me:
To come out an actually repeat this was amazing. The UK is officially doubling down on Trump and the special relationship.
Wow. Dissent will not be tolerated. We are at war and democratic debate has been suspended until further notice.
It was amazing to hear the Prime Minister actually refer to people who participated in the advisory referendum, as they were asked to do, as 'losers'. There were no winners or losers and the fact that such incendiary language can make it into a speech like this without anyone objecting to its inclusion really shows you the type of people Theresa has surrounded herself with.
1
TigersTokyoDome
The 52% of Leavers really voted for a halt to immigration, mainly Muslim immigration. Leaving the EU trading block was of little consequence to their vote.
The 52% of Leavers believed that immigration and the open EU movement of people was responsible for the current failure of hospitals, education, doctors clinics, public transport, crime etc. Whilst immigration bears some relevance these voters are not educated enough to realise that previous governments were largely responsible for the failures and largescale cuts in the above.
This mess has been caused by David Cameron's government who spent years criticising and antagonising the EU and blasting the EU to popularise his vote. He then stood for a Remain vote and was shocked that his electorate had been brainwashed for years to head towards a Brexit??
Despite May's bold rhetoric the European Union are not going to give the UK one inch. Why should they?
With the huge influx of a European workforce and European residents boosting the tax income, along with the large subsidies the UK received from membership of the EU, the question is how on earth did the UK end up in such an economic mess with such large cuts to its public infrastructure? What happened to the money?
One fact kind of sums up this story of the UK and its relationship with the EU. Nigel Farage, who helped to lead the Brexit Leave vote, has been blasting the EU for years. However, Farage still continues to draw his significant member of the European Parliament salary...!
3
klausdorth
"I want it all, I want it all, I want it all and I want it now (without giving anything in return)".
Wasn't that something like an old "Queen" song? Or was it deTrump?
I said this before and I say it again: Let'em go but without any preferential treatment!
They asked for it, they got it, they will have to live with it.
0
goldorak
Feels like we are getting closer to a 'continental Europe vs Anglo-Saxon world' battle (or should I say mano a mano).
1
SenseNotSoCommon
From Spinning Jenny to Whirling Dervish!
good job I'd finished my coffee already
it'll need to when UK farmers lose their EU subsidies. Expect increasing food inflation.
but didn't the university towns vote largely against Brexit?
1
dcog9065
Well, I guess in hindsight this was the only real option left with the UK, as no other negotiating position existed. It will be very interesting to see what happens with the financial and professional services industries seeing as they're by far the UK's strongest but rely heavily on EU access. Manufacturing looks like it might now be permanently dead
3
wtfjapan
“Instead, we seek the greatest possible access to it through a new comprehensive, bold and ambitious free trade agreement.” in other owrds the EU wont allow full free access to their market without large concessions. EU has the UK by the nads now , and they know it. While the UK forks out billions to try and keep manufacturing alive , wait for taxes to rise and social welfare healthcare to become depleted. Brexiteers wanted it , they've now got it.
3
Scrote
More immigrants come from outside the EU than from within it. If the British government won't control immigration now there is no reason to believe it will make any attempt to control it once the UK is out of the EU. Those who voted hoping for a halt to immigration will be sorely disappointed.
Mrs Thatcher was always in favour of the single market, arguing that free trade would be good for the UK economy, whilst the French and others were very much against it. How times change.
Successive incompetent, dogmatic British governments have managed to destroy the manufacturing base, now Mrs May will finish off the banking, insurance and legal sectors. Imagine the Conservative's surprise when tax revenues plunge, bankruptcy looms and there is no-one left to blame but themselves.
2
TigersTokyoDome
Scrote - ditto.
Immigration and the EU have been used as excuses by successive Tory governments to kill-off the national health service, public transport, state schooling, and other publicly-funded civil services. Just excuses because despite the slashing of the state, immigration and the economic debt continued to rise.
Meanwhile Tony Blair, David Cameron, George Osborne etc continue to become millionaires on the seminar circuit putting their children through private schooling and building property portfolios. At least the Romanians had the nous to put their old dictator up against the wall.
Back to top