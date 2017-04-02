Chicago police arrest 14-year-old in rape on Facebook Live

World ( 0 )

CHICAGO —

Chicago police say a 14-year-old boy has been arrested in the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl that was streamed live on Facebook.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement late Saturday that the suspect faces felony charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault, manufacturing of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography. He says more arrests are expected.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson has scheduled a news conference Sunday morning to provide additional details.

The alleged incident occurred in mid-March. Guglielmi has said police were not aware of the attack until the girl’s mother approached Johnson as he was leaving a police station on the city’s West Side and showed him the video.

Guglielmi said Johnson was “visibly upset” after he watched.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Bullet Trains in Japan

Bullet Trains in Japan

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

What The Dickens! April Live Music Schedule

What The Dickens! April Live Music Schedule

What the dickens! British pubBars

Lecture Series: New World Law & Order: Profile, Protest and Social Justice

Lecture Series: New World Law & Order: Profile, Protest and Social Justice

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Special Offers

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Offer ends: Aug 10, 2017

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in World

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search