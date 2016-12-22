Delta says it removed plane passengers in London for 'provocative behavior'

NEW YORK —
Delta Air Lines Inc removed two men from a plane at London’s Heathrow Airport before takeoff on Wednesday, and one of the men accused the airline of acting on passenger complaints that he had been speaking on a phone in Arabic.
In a statement after Delta Flight 1 landed in New York, Delta said the man, Adam Saleh, and the other passenger were removed because they “sought to disrupt the cabin with provocative behavior, including shouting.” The airline said its information was based on statements collected from the flight crew and other passengers.
Saleh, a Muslim American and YouTube personality, has posted what he calls “experiment” videos in the past showing him speaking Arabic on planes.
On Wednesday, Saleh posted a video to his verified Twitter account, followed by 315,000 users, showing himself and a second passenger being escorted off of the flight.
“We’re getting kicked out because we spoke a different language… Six white people against us bearded men,” he said from the plane’s cabin.
Several passengers can be seen heckling him and waving goodbye as he leaves the aircraft.
It was not immediately clear what took place before the recording began.
“What is paramount to Delta is the safety and comfort of our passengers and employees. It is clear these individuals sought to violate that priority,” the Delta statement said.
Airlines have in recent months battled negative publicity over incidents in which Muslim passengers were removed from flights.
In November, a supporter of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump was allowed to stay on a domestic U.S. flight after going on an expletive-filled rant. He was later banned for life from Delta flights.
8
Speed
Glad they threw these bozos off the plane. Bothering and scaring other people to propagate your point of view is selfish.
10
CrazyJoe
Q: What happens when someone looks for trouble? A: He/she finds it.
For what it's worth...
Thats the issue with being a 'provocateur'
Sometimes others get provoked, and you face the consequences.
No one in their right mind feels sorry for this attention-grubbing clown.
-3
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Speaking a different language isn't have point of view. Unless you actually believe all Arabic speakers are terrorists, there is zero reason to be scared.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Qccq8igG3Q
14
M3M3M3
I've seen this Adam Saleh on YouTube and he's incredibly loud, obnoxious and irritating so I'm not at all surprised he was kick off a flight. He is basically a grown man who's mental age is stuck at 13. He makes deliberately provocative videos trying to bait people into saying something rude to him, which he then labels as racism or Islamophobia. His videos showing supposed islamophobic interactions with police have also been exposed as being entirely fake. He now claims were only intended to be 'recreations' of actually events.
I assume the video they are talking about is the one where he starts counting down in Arabic, as if he has a bomb.
4
dcog9065
Ban him for life like they did that moron Trumpette, they are the same level
-2
rocketpanda
From the reports it seemed that he spoke a few words of Arabic and that is why some passengers felt uncomfortable and complained. If this is the true then it is uncalled for, for someone to be thrown off simply because someone isn't speaking English. I hope there is more to this story and accusations.
Maybe they started shouting because they were asked to leave because of the complaint. Then again I hear people say the same thing in London that some have felt uncomfortable when they hear other languages been spoken on public transport and some people even confronted.
2
qwertyjapan
I read that passengers say his version of events is not true.
3
Wakarimasen
Air travel is no fun anymore.
-9
turbotsat
He CLAIMED to be a Trump supporter. Did TR go back and check? After all, lots of anti-Trump hoaxers have popped up since the election.
1
goldorak
The bloke sounds like a dh. I have no problem with Muslims sporting long beards travelling alongside non Muslims on planes but I expect everyone to be thoughtful/considerate enough and not play with the current political context. And if that means adopting a slightly different behaviour then so be it.
Plus some people do not travel that well especially on LH flights. Poor form, glad the 2 blokes were asked to leave the plane, we don't need insensitive dh like these 2.
4
Mike L
goldorak.
Agreed. This guy sounds like a real douche.
0
Goodlucktoyou
He may be a dhead, but many other innocent Muslims have experienced rascist mistreatment.
3
HonestDictator
Islam is not a race. It is not a ethnic strand of DNA in one's genetic code. It is a religious ideology. Racism pertains to one's ethnicity and not ones religious beliefs or ideology. I can't say how many times people have had to be corrected on this (and not just by me). If an ideology promotes harmful behavior by it's adherents, then it will be ostracized.
3
goldorak
"He may be a dhead, but many other innocent Muslims have experienced rascist mistreatment."
Agree goodlucktoyou, but those guys (saleh and co) do a disservice to Muslims' cause. Am not saying that Muslims should keep a low profile and shut up but a little consideration would go a long way (and most understand that). If we were talking about 2 blokes quietly minding their own biz and getting kicked off a plane I would be defending those guys. Not the case here, they were being obnoxious and wanted to test the crew and see how far they could push their buttons/ the prank. Getting kicked off the plane was probably what they were hoping for anyway (so that they can put their vid on youtube).
Perso, when I am part of a minority who has 'caused trouble' in a given community on multiple occasions I try my best to differentiate myself from those clowns and show ppl around me I have nothing to do with them. That's all am asking, be nice and considerate to others and understand their fears.
-1
SenseNotSoCommon
Flying While Muslim is giving Driving While Black a run for its money:
http://www.nytimes.com/2016/10/02/travel/roula-allouch-civil-rights-advocate-on-muslims-and-travel.html?_r=0
And just read this suspicious-looking guy's story:**
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/rampage/wp/2016/05/07/ivy-league-economist-interrogated-for-doing-math-on-american-airlines-flight/?utm_term=.9e8f105c6df3
Warning: you won't find this in Breitbart.
