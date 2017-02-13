Dominican newspaper apologizes for Trump-Baldwin photo mix-up

SANTO DOMINGO —

A Dominican newspaper apologized Sunday for publishing a photo of actor Alec Baldwin in his satirical role as U.S. President Donald Trump, alongside an article on the U.S. president’s stance on Israeli settlements.

The Friday edition of El Nacional featured Baldwin’s photo—instead of an actual image of Trump—next to one of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a story about Israeli settlements in areas claimed by the Palestinians.

Baldwin has channeled the billionaire U.S. president’s strained squint and pouty, twitching lips on the sketch comedy “Saturday Night Live” since the show’s 42nd season premiered.

El Nacional issued an apology for the gaffe in its Sunday paper, saying the mix-up “went unnoticed by all who reviewed page 19,” where the photo ran.

“El Nacional apologizes to the readers and all those who felt affected by the publication,” the paper said.

The Republican former reality TV host has attacked Baldwin and the late-night variety show on Twitter, writing that the show is “unwatchable!”

“Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can’t get any worse. Sad.”

Baldwin has received critical praise for his performance, however, and the newspaper gaffe might be the highest compliment yet.

