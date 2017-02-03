GOP senator tries to reassure Australia after Trump call

WASHINGTON —
A senior Republican senator on Thursday sought to assure Australia that the United States remains a staunch ally following a tense discussion between President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.
Arizona Sen. John McCain said in a statement that he spoke with Joe Hockey, Australia’s ambassador to the United States, and expressed his “unwavering support for the U.S.-Australia alliance.” The move came as Trump stressed the need for “tough” talk to make sure other nations don’t take advantage of the United States.
McCain, now in his sixth term in the Senate, has emerged as Trump’s top Republican nemesis in Congress. While GOP leaders on Capitol Hill have largely refrained from scolding the new president, McCain hasn’t been shy about calling Trump out.
In the two weeks since Trump’s inauguration, McCain has broken with Trump on his immigration order, warned him against rapprochement with Moscow, lectured him on the illegality of torture, and hammered the president for backing away from international free trade agreements.
The senator’s call with the Australian ambassador and his statement highlighting the conversation further underscore McCain’s unease with Trump’s policies and his approach to issues.
Turnbull said an arrangement negotiated with the Obama administration was still on to allow mostly Muslim refugees rejected by Australia to be resettled in the United States. But Trump declared the pact “dumb” and pledged a review.
In a speech Thursday, Trump appeared to acknowledge the tense Saturday phone call with Turnbull, as well as blunt conversation in an earlier call with the Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.
“Believe me. When you hear about the tough phone calls I’m having, don’t worry about it. Just don’t worry about it,” he said at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington. “They’re tough. We have to be tough. It’s time we’re going to be a little tough folks. We’re taking advantage of by every nation in the world virtually.”
McCain noted a long and growing history of military cooperation between the two countries. Australia hosts more deployments of U.S. aircraft, more regular port visits by American, and training for Marines at Robertson Barracks in Darwin, he said.
“This deepening cooperation is a reminder that from maintaining security and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region to combatting radical Islamist terrorism, the U.S-Australia relationship is more important than ever,” McCain said.
Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, the Republican chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, said he also planned to contact Hockey, the Australian ambassador. Corker noted that Turnbull had described the call with Trump as frank but had said it ended courteously.
“These relationships that are built through years, they matter and are important,” Corker said. “As opposed to dealing with the CEO of a company, you’re dealing with a country and you’ve got popular opinion within that country. So it’s important, in that context, to understand ... those things.”
5 Comments
6
CrazyJoe
Days without embarrassing the US = 0.
1
dcog9065
Trump's playing a very dangerous game by pushing Australia and Japan away. Without those 2 allies, the US will be blocked from the Pacific permanently
1
PTownsend
Does Trump have businesses in Australia that haven't been getting the preferential treatment he demands from governments? Or is this an opening position he's taking so he can build resorts in Australia.
His tactic suggests he was wearing his robber baron hat, certainly not the hat of a world leader. But maybe he was just being lighthearted. Perhaps one of his followers can interpret what he said. Was he being serious? Sarcastic? Just talking like guys in the locker room? Were his words taken out of context? Was the reporting of what he said a fake news story?
Why is damage control needed (e.g. senator tries to reassure Australia after Trump call) so often. Besides May, is Putin one of the only world leaders Trump will be respectful to? #Putinmaytrump
-1
bass4funk
I think is 100% right on this issue, there is nothing that says, he has to follow a request by the previous president, I'm not blaming Australia at all for this, not their fault, they have every right to scrutinize or deny any entry into their country and the US has the same right. Not Australia's problem and not the US problem. There has to be another. Unlimited nation or maybe Canada that can deal with the burden and is willing to take the chances that come with taking people from countries that have Islam extremists that want to harm and or destroy the West.
I don't think so, leaders quibble and disagree, but if you think Trump could push Japan and Australia to the point where ties would be severed, highly and very unlikely, at the end of the day when tempers cool down, the relationship will be as solid as it has always been. Not worried at all.
0
dcog9065
I agree that's it's highly unlikely that it will reach the point of diplomatic relations being severely affected, I'm talking more about the image he is giving off to the world with his silly spats with allies. "Lightheartedly" targeting traditional supporters of the US like Japan and Australia won't turn the governments of those countries against America, but it will definitely turn the people against it
