Gunman kills estranged wife teaching class in Calif, then himself; 8-year-old student also dies

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. —
A teacher and a student were shot to death and a second student critically wounded Monday in a murder-suicide at a San Bernardino elementary school that spread panic across a city still recovering emotionally from a terrorist attack at a community center just 15 months ago.
The suspected shooter who opened fired in a classroom at North Park School also died. A school official said the attack was believed to stem from a “domestic dispute” and that the teacher was the estranged wife of the gunman.
Two wounded students were flown to a hospital where an 8-year-old later died. The other student was listed in critical condition.
“The children we do not believe were targeted,” police Capt. Ron Maass told reporters.
The 600 other students at the school were bused to safety at California State University’s San Bernardino campus, several miles away. Television news footage showed students, escorted by police officers, walking off campus hand-in-hand.
As word of the shooting spread, panicked parents raced to the school, some in tears, some praying as they anxiously sought information about their children. They were told to go to a nearby high school where they would be reunited.
Four hours later, the children began to arrive at the high school, getting hugs from emotional parents. As the students got off the buses, many of them carrying glow sticks they had been given to pass the time with, police officers applauded and high-fived them.
When the buses first pulled away, some parents ran alongside, waving and trying to recognize their children inside. Many said their children were too young to have cellphones. Others said the phones rang unanswered.
Among those waiting anxiously at the high school for her 9-year-old granddaughter’s return was Alberta Terrell, who said she cried with relief when she was told that a family friend saw the girl getting safely onto a bus.
“I was really elated. But I won’t be truly happy until I see her and can give her a big hug,” Terrell said as she sat in the bleachers near Cajon High School’s baseball diamond.
“It’s frustrating for us as parents but also understandable,” Holly Penalber said of the long wait, which most parents seemed resigned to.
Penalber’s 9-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter attend the school. She called Monday’s shootings “every parent’s worst nightmare.”
San Bernardino, a city of 216,000 people about 60 miles east of Los Angeles, was the site of a December 2015 terror attack that killed 14 people and wounded 22 others at a meeting of San Bernardino County employees. Husband-and-wife shooters Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik were later killed in a gunbattle with authorities.
Monday’s shooting was the latest tragedy for a city that has struggled in recent years with more than its share of them. Once a major rail hub and citrus producer, San Bernardino filed for bankruptcy in 2012 after struggling to pay its employees despite steep cuts to the budget.
An outlying suburb of Los Angeles, it was hit hard when the Great Recession sent housing prices tumbling. As the city struggled with economic problems that forced layoffs of police and other government workers, violent crimes, particularly homicide, began to rise.
In the past year, however, the city seemed to be making a recovery. Police Chief Jarrod Burguan, who won national praise for the way his department responded to the 2015 shootings, announced last year he was hiring additional officers.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Order by Time Order by Popularity
10 Comments
Login to comment
3
CrazyJoe
It's not about who should have access to guns, it's about who SHOULD NOT.
3
katsu78
America: Where a Syrian family fleeing chemical weapon attacks is seen as more dangerous than an angry man with a gun going into a public school.
6
zichi
Another sad day and event in the American shooting gallery. 100 times more likely to be killed by gunshot than by a terrorist domestic or foreign.
3
PTownsend
Testament to the effectiveness of creating enemies and constantly reminding people of their existence, real or imagined. Keeping fear alive keeps the war industries rich and does wonders for gun sales.
Bang on, but remember Trump and many members of Congress have been bought by the gun industry which wants to sell guns to anyone, even if they are on a terrorist watch list or emotionally unstable. The right-to-profit for the gun industry trumps overall safety.
1
Mr. Noidall
That's because the media is guileful and the public is gullible. More often than not, these school shooters, who are usually white, middle class, are cast as lone wolves, mentally disturbed, or coming off a domestic dispute--essentially a good person who diverted to the wrong path. On the other hand, if the perp is middle eastern, then he or she is cast as a terrorist; if they're black, a gangbanger.
Also, it's not so simple that it's just people are more afraid of Syrians; you're kidding yourself if you think middle eastern refugees don't arrive with a whole lot of religious baggage that clashes with countries they're fleeing to. Look up Somalian refugees in Maine and Minnesota, who, on welfare, demand halal food at the local food shelves, a community center for Muslims with separate pools for girls and boys--of course funded by the tax payer; Somalian taxi drivers refusing blind people with seeing eye dogs because dogs are considered filthy. So it's not so simple as you try to put it.
3
SenseNotSoCommon
Thanks, NRA
5
Noliving
I agree that peoples fear of terrorism is irrational and the counter measures are consuming way to much of a limited resource.
2
Dan Lewis
Sitting in a high school gym, waiting to see if your name is going to be called to be reunited with your child has got to be a real gut-wrencher.
1
Aly Rustom
Just get rid of the guns. How many more people have to die by these psychos before America finally gets it? Ban the poor refugees fleeing horror and yet every single yahoo can get a gun...
1
Mr. Noidall
These shooters shouldn't get "lone wolf" or "psycho" status; they need to be called what they are: terrorist. And the U.S. needs to adopt measures to safeguard against this brand of terrorism just like they do the middle eastern kind. That means banning guns. Guns should be banned as part of homeland security. Ban computers on planes, jackets and scarves in lines; why not guns in society?
Back to top