House Republican summons ethics agency chief over Trump criticism

WASHINGTON —
House Republicans have shown no inclination to challenge President-elect Donald Trump on ethics matters. Instead, they are going after federal ethics official who questioned Trump’s potential conflicts of interest.
Democrats slammed the move, saying GOP lawmakers are trying to intimidate an independent watchdog for having the temerity to challenge Trump’s business arrangements.
Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has summoned Walter Shaub Jr., the director of the Office of Government Ethics, to answer questions about his public comments on Trump.
This week, Shaub issued a scathing review of Trump’s plan to turn over control of his business to his sons. Shaub said in a speech Wednesday that the only way Trump could avoid a conflict of interest as president would be to divest from his business and have his assets placed in a blind trust. “Stepping back from running his business is meaningless from a conflict of interest perspective,” Shaub said of Trump.
Chaffetz sent Shaub a sternly worded letter late Thursday requesting that he sit for a transcribed interview. He said the interview would “help the committee understand how you perceive OGE’s role, among other things.”
“Your agency’s mission is to provide clear ethics guidance, not engage in public relations,” Chaffetz wrote.
In an interview, Chaffetz said Shaub is offering opinions on conflicts of interest without fully researching the circumstances. “What he’s doing is highly unethical,” Chaffetz said.
Chaffetz said his own letter was drafted before Shaub’s speech. Chaffetz said he has been trying to meet with Shaub since the fall but that Shaub has declined his invitations. “All I wanted to do is try to get him to come in and talk to us,” Chaffetz said.
Chaffetz’ letter cited a series of tweets by Shaub in November. In the tweets, Shaub congratulated Trump for agreeing to divest from his business — an agreement that Trump never made.
The congressman’s letter did not mention Shaub’s speech.
In the speech, Shaub noted that members of Trump’s Cabinet — some of them very wealthy, like Trump — are required to place their assets in a blind trust. Shaub said the president should be held to the same standard. “The plan the president-elect has announced doesn’t meet the standards that the best of his nominees are meeting and that every president in the past four decades has met,” Shaub said.
Shaub’s criticism of Trump has been echoed by several government watchdog groups and both Republican and Democratic government ethics experts. They include Norman Eisen, a former chief ethics counselor for President Barack Obama, and Richard Painter, who served in the same role for President George W. Bush.
Congressional Democrats sharply criticized Chaffetz for summoning Shaub.
“The Oversight Committee has not held one hearing, conducted one interview, or obtained one document about President-elect Donald Trump’s massive global entanglements, yet it is now apparently rushing to launch an investigation of the key government official for warning against the risks caused by President-elect Donald Trump’s current plans,” said Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, then top Democrat on the committee.
Some Democrats see a coordinated effort by Republicans to undermine the office responsible for ethics reviews of Cabinet nominees and ensuring they will avoid conflicts of interests.
“Instead of honoring his committee’s responsibility to hold the administration accountable, Chairman Chaffetz has appointed himself President-elect Trump’s chief strongman and enforcer,” said House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
A week ago, Shaub complained that Senate Republicans were moving ahead with confirmation hearings before Trump’s choices had reached ethics agreements.
This week, Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., circulated an online petition that says, “It’s time for the bureaucrats at the Office of Government Ethics to pick up the pace on vetting President-elect Trump’s nominees for the cabinet.”
3
CrazyJoe
This is a clear partisan political attack on the Ethics Office, right on the coattails of the Republican attempt to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics. Without the oversight of the Ethics Office, the US is nothing better than a kleptocracy. At least Shaub has the courage to speak out.
1
PTownsend
This is consistent with the Republican's platform, which has been to find ways to ensure the wealthy are able to maintain their wealth. Trump - a Republican - wants to maintain his wealth. His fellow Republicans will protect him, themselves, and their biggest campaign contributors.
An example, Ben Carson, nominee to head HUD (a federal agency that oversees among many other things public housing) was asked point blank if Trump (whose family has got rich in part by taking advantage of federal housing programs) and his family businesses should be allowed to participate in and profit from federal housing programs, and answered yes. In other words, he saw no conflict of interest. He thought it was OK for the president and his family to profit from federal programs.
Trump seems to be patterning his reign-to-be after Putin's oligarchy. Reward those who support you by granting them the keys to major industries and ensuring them they will have limited federal intervention in their business practices. Look for consumer and environmental controls to be lifted. Look for a Trump picked judiciary to help overturn consumer and environmental regulations.
Look for the Republicans to ensure the wealthy remain wealthy. Look for the 99% to be trickled down on by the golden boy and his oligarchs. .
-4
bass4funk
Great and these people can and have the ability to create better jobs in the private sector or do you think we should do it the Obama way and concentrate more on the government sector and keep 46 million people on food stamps, that would be cheaper and easier.
2
SenseNotSoCommon
I've thought long and hard before using this word, as I'm shocked to see it arrive so suddenly:
Fascism.
2
SuperLib
The Office of Government Ethics might be a liability for Trump and the GOP. Look for them to weaken it.
3
SenseNotSoCommon
Common decency has gone out the window already. Are we to see an ethics witch-hunt?
1
PTownsend
I'm in agreement that better jobs in the private sector should be cornerstone to building on the strong economy left by Obama.
However, with Trump and the oligarchs in charge one of the many things I am worried about is the (TRIGGER WARNING to the Gordon Gecko-ites) the externalities of re-unleashing 1950s industries like big auto, big coal, big oil and others, those industries that ran ramshod and roughshod over the country back in their heydays.
I'd prefer the incoming admin to do whatever is required to help startups and smaller companies, which I think should be considered the backbone of the US economy, especially if they can profit without causing more damage to the environment or further loss of workers' rights.
-3
bass4funk
Agreed.
Ok, I'll meet you halfway, but this is not the 1950's so I don't think it's going to be anything like that. There are ways to process and burn coal cleaner and more efficiently and I truly believe we should do more fracking in order to ween ourselves from as much foreign oil as possible which is better for other countries and better for us at the same time, we need to find better energy alternatives as long as its done in the private sector, go for it. But first priority is to get people up and running so that they can pay their bills.
I totally agree with the exception that when it comes down to it when it hits the wire, you have decide which is more important, a starving family that can't eat and pay their bills or a tiny smelt. I firmly believe in conservation, but my argument with your statement is, in the worst case scenario and you need to choose, which side of the fence will you fall?
1
PTownsend
Though I don't think that scenario is realistic, I certainly hope we don't reach some dystopian state where we'd have to choose one or the other. People need jobs and people need healthy environments to live in.
Let's hope the incoming admin works to find a balance.
1
anotherexpat
No candidate should be given a hearing until all of his or her required paperwork has been filed, and the ethics office has signed off that there is no conflict of interest that would potentially entangle the person in a lawsuit. The laws are there to protect both the candidates and the government. The incoming govt's disorganisation and disdain for standard operating procedure (aka "the law") have led to this. Director Shaub is simply doing his job in a conscientious manner, which upsets these billionaires, who believe they are accountable to nobody. News flash - you now work for the taxpayers, even if you don't pay your taxes.
2
Laguna
Gee, when Obama was president, there was nothing Chaffetz didn't want to investigate. Wonder what changed.
1
SenseNotSoCommon
Very brave of you to admit, Bass.
