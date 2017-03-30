Indonesia man swallowed by python, villagers and reports say

In this Tuesday, March 28, 2017 image made from video provided by West Sulawesi Police, villagers watch a dead python's carcass before being sliced open in Mamuju, West Sulawesi province, Indonesia. A 25-year-old Indonesian man was swallowed whole by the python on the island of Sulawesi, villagers and news reports said. Villagers sliced open the python's carcass to reveal the legs and torso of the dead victim, named Akbar. (West Sulawesi Police via AP)

JAKARTA, Indonesia —

A 25-year-old Indonesian man has been swallowed whole by a python on the island of Sulawesi, villagers and news reports said.

A six-minute video on the website of the Tribun Timur publication shows villagers slicing open the python’s carcass to reveal the legs and torso of the dead victim, named Akbar.

Junaedi, the secretary of Salubiro village in West Sulawesi province, told The Associated Press that villagers began searching for Akbar on Monday night after realizing he hadn’t returned from working on his palm oil crops the previous day.

Junaedi said Wednesday that the search party found scattered palm oil fruit, a picking tool and a boot, and then spotted the engorged 7-meter (23-foot) -long reticulated python.

“When its stomach was cut, we first saw his boot and legs near the neck,” he said. “It seems he was attacked from behind because we found a wound on his back.”

Reticulated pythons grab onto their prey with dozens of sharp curved teeth and then squeeze it to death before swallowing it whole. They are widespread in Indonesia and other parts of Southeast Asia.

Reports of humans being killed by pythons are extremely rare. In the wild they are known to eat monkeys, pigs and other mammals.

Junaedi said Akbar’s absence wasn’t noticed until Monday because his wife was visiting her parents in another province. The alarm was raised when his uncle called on him and found his house locked.

Like many Indonesians, Junaedi uses one name, as did Akbar.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

