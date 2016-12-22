Kremlin calls U.S.-Russian ties frozen; unsure about Trump

MOSCOW —
The Kremlin hopes that Donald Trump’s administration will help improve the strained Russia-U.S. ties that it describes as “frozen,” but it doesn’t expect any immediate breakthroughs, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said Wednesday.
Dmitry Peskov told Mir TV that the Kremlin expects the new U.S. administration to take a “fresher and more constructive approach,” while cautioning against “excessive optimism.” He warned that Washington would be unlikely to reverse such moves as the deployment of NATO’s forces near Russian borders or quickly lift sanctions against Russia.
“We have never worn rose-colored glasses,” Peskov said. “We clearly understand that any U.S. president will first of all protect interests of his country. “
Peskov rejected the claims by Trump’s opponents that the U.S. president-elect is too Russia-friendly, saying that was a reflection what he called “Russophobia.”
“We don’t know yet what kind of president Trump will be and what position toward Russia he will take,” Peskov said, adding that the two nations should talk about their existing problems.
“If our partners show the readiness to conduct a dialogue to search for solutions and to take mutual concerns into account ... it will mark a new approach,” Peskov added.
He rejected President Barack Obama’s accusations of Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election, saying that Obama has repeatedly raised the issue with Putin but the Russian leader has strongly denied the claims.
“If such accusations are made, we have the right to demand an explanation, a proof and arguments. We haven’t been offered any of it,” he said.
Peskov said the U.S. election hacking allegations further dented the two nations’ already troubled relations.
“Dialogue with the United States has been frozen on practically all levels,” he said.
U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby responded by saying that the dialogue with Russia has continued despite their differences, stressing that “diplomatic engagement with Russia continues across a wide range of issues.”
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Order by Time Order by Popularity
5 Comments
Login to comment
1
stormcrow
Hopefully, somebody can knock some serious sense into Trump's head about how dangerous Putin is.
0
PTownsend
Wait and see on this one. Trump's history has been protecting his own interests. I want to think once he is sworn in he'll be able to see that the country is bigger than just his businesses and the .01% who stand to further profit by supporting him.
So far he's building his own swamp. On an aside, it's interesting that Newt - swamp name or what - Gingrich, one of the biggest swamp denizens and a longtime Trump backer, claims the Don-elect no longer wants to use the 'drain the swamp' meme. (No doubt he'll soon have a replacement meme for his followers to repeat.)
The swamp he's building is being filled with big banking and Wall Street robber barons, plus those from big military, big medicine, big pharma, big media, big entertainment (WWE?), big government (Mitch McConnell's wife?), among bigs from other industries.
Trump's reaching out to oligarchs worldwide, knowing his fellow global elite will back him to ensure they maintain power and control, maintain dominion over the 99% living in the various swamps their ancestors created. Same as it ever was.
Will he release his tax info so the world knows which international financiers he owes money to and how this will affect relations with countries he's linked to like Russia, China, Saudi Arabia and numerous others?
And more importantly, so the US taxpayers can find out if he wants to protect the interests of their country - not his.
1
Fred Wallace
Last I checked, he's the only one kicking ass in the ME cleaning up the mess formented by obama and his ilk. Turn off cnn and fox news!!
0
Burning Bush
The Russians are patient.
They patiently stayed the course in Syria will pundits across the world told them they'd get bogged down in a stalemate.
The Russians won in Syria, have effectively integrated Crimea, have broken the impasse over the Kuril islands to their advantage, have made a friend out of Turkey and have weathered the drop in oil prices.
The Russians will slowly befriend Trump.
Sanctions will be lifted within a year.
0
Serrano
"unsure about Trump"
Better than sure about a war with Hillary Clinton as POTUS.
"the strained Russia-U.S. ties that it describes as “frozen,”
Thanks, Obama.
Oh my...
Putin allegations in US election distract from real danger? :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cAySdDC9JFU
Back to top