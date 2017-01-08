London commuters face woe as talks to avert Tube strike fail

LONDON —

A subway strike is set to disrupt the start of the workweek for millions of London commuters after talks between management and a main union broke down.

London Underground staff are due to walk off the job for 24 hours at 6 p.m. Sunday in a dispute over jobs and ticket-office closures.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport Union left last-minute talks Saturday without an agreement being reached. The smaller Transport Salaried Staffs Association is still meeting with management.

Transport for London, which operates the network, says all central London subway stations will be closed during the walkout.

Mayor Sadiq Khan says the strike will “cause misery and disruption to millions of Londoners.”

London’s subway system handles more than 4 million journeys during a typical business day.

