Malaysia scraps visa-free entry for N Koreans

Malaysia is scrapping visa-free entry for North Koreans traveling into the country, the state news agency said Thursday in the latest fallout from a deadly nerve agent attack at Kuala Lumpur airport.

The Bernama news agency announced the move Thursday. It starts on Monday.

The bizarre killing of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea’s ruler, has caused a diplomatic uproar between Malaysia and North Korea. Many speculate the attack was orchestrated by North Korea, but Pyongyang has denied any role.

The attack happened at a busy airport, but no bystanders were hurt.

The report comes a day after the two women accused of smearing VX nerve agent on Kim Jong Nam were charged with murder Wednesday in a Malaysian court.

The women — Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam and Indonesian Siti Aisyah — did not enter pleas because the magistrate court where they appeared has no jurisdiction over a murder case. Lead prosecutor Iskander Ahmad told the court he will ask for the case to be transferred to a higher court and for the women to be tried together.

Each faces a mandatory death sentence if convicted. Both women were wearing bulletproof vests as they were escorted from the court to Kajang Prison.

Kim Jong Nam was attacked at the airport as he waited for his flight home to Macau on Feb. 13. He died shortly after two women went up behind him and wiped something onto his face.

Both women have reportedly said they thought they were part of a prank TV show playing harmless tricks on unsuspecting people. Aisyah told authorities she was paid the equivalent of $90.

The attack was caught on grainy airport surveillance video; Huong was seen clearly in a T-shirt with “LOL” emblazoned across the front. Both women were originally from modest farming villages and had moved to their countries’ capitals seeking a better life.

Kim’s corpse is at the center of a growing diplomatic battle between North Korea and Malaysia.

North Korea is widely speculated to have been behind the killing, particularly after Malaysia said Friday that VX had killed Kim. Experts say the oily poison was almost certainly produced in a sophisticated state weapons laboratory.

North Korea’s official news agency called that finding the “height of absurdity” on Wednesday, saying the two women could not have used such a deadly toxin without killing or sickening themselves and anyone around them.

On Tuesday, a high-level North Korean delegation arrived in Kuala Lumpur seeking custody of the body.

Kim Jong Nam was estranged from his half brother, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He reportedly fell out of favor with their father, the late Kim Jong Il, in 2001, when he was caught trying to enter Japan on a false passport to visit Tokyo Disneyland.

Isolated North Korea has a long history of ordering killings of people it views as threats to its regime. Kim Jong Nam was not known to be seeking political power, but his position as eldest son of the family that has ruled North Korea since it was founded could have made him appear to be a danger.

