Man attacks Muslim airline employee at JFK, telling her 'Trump will get rid of all of you'

NEW YORK —
A Massachusetts man is accused of attacking a Muslim airline employee at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, allegedly kicking and shouting obscenities at the woman and telling her that President Donald Trump “will get rid of all of you,” authorities said.
The Queens District Attorney’s Office said Robin Rhodes, of Worchester, had arrived from Aruba and was awaiting a connecting flight to Massachusetts Wednesday night when he approached Delta employee Rabeeya Khan, who wears a hijab, while she was sitting in her office.
Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown said Rhodes came up to the door and went on a profanity-laced tirade, asking the woman if she was praying. Rhodes then allegedly punched the door, which hit the back of Khan’s chair. Khan asked Rhodes what she had done to him and Rhodes replied, “You did nothing.” He then cursed at her and kicked her in the leg, Brown said.
When another person tried to calm him down, Brown said Rhodes moved away from the door and Khan ran out of the office. Rhodes followed her, got down on his knees and began to bow down in imitation of a Muslim praying, shouted obscenities and said “Trump is here now. He will get rid of all of you. You can ask Germany, Belgium and France about these kind of people. You see what happens,” Brown said.
At the time of his arrest, Rhodes allegedly told police, “I guess I am going to jail for disorderly conduct. I couldn’t tell if it was a man or woman because their back was to me and they had something covering their head.”
Rhodes was charged with assault, unlawful imprisonment, menacing and harassment as hate crimes. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney who can comment on the charges.
“The bigotry and hatred that the defendant is accused of manifesting and acting upon have no place in a civilized society — especially in Queens County, the most culturally diverse county in the nation,” Brown said. “Crimes of hate will never be tolerated here and when they do, regrettably occur, those responsible will be brought to justice.”
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
23
TigersTokyoDome
Welcome to the new world of Farage, Trump, Johnson, and LePen. All of society's problems will be blamed on Muslims and refugees and these race hate attacks will become more frequent. Of course, we dare not mention the previous decades of American, British, and French bombing of muslim children and civilians. Oh no. I would be accused of being a terrorist sympathiser if I said that. So the likes of Farage and Trump can continue to blame terrorism on Muslims in general and nobody dare challenge them.
20
Madverts
I've been saying for years the Republican party should be considered a hate group.
All Trump did with his hostile takeover of the party was to out them all as the despicable hate-filled racists we always suspected they were. And as the coming weeks and months will show, Trump Republicans aren't scared of going public. And it won't be just the Muslims - who's next?
Scary stuff ahead before this movement screams itself out....
22
Nessie
Zero tolerance for this.
-20
pointofview
This guy sounds like he has some issues.
@Tiger and Madverts,
Perhaps you should also take note of the violent left attacking people at the protests. Nothing to do with Trump.
14
smithinjapan
"“Trump is here now. He will get rid of all of you."
And yet, point out the fact that this man is a Trump supporter and most if not all like-minded people support him and posters on here will call YOU racist for pointing it out! I hope the man is charged to the maximum extent of the law and given years in prison. See how he likes the diversity of inmates there, and how Trump will protect him.
15
Jimizo
Nobody claiming it was a liberal posing as a bigoted trump supporter yet?
17
Nessie
Another unemployed Trump voter in the making.
12
TumbleDry
If one spend time on Breibat forums and the like, it should not be a surprise but let's hope this is an isolated incident.
14
Northernlife
Trump supporter wow who would of thought....
8
TigersTokyoDome
Nothing to do with Trump??
Trump's campaign proposed a ban on immigration to the US from certain "Muslim" countries. Not a ban on terrorists, a ban on everyone from those nations. One of Trump's very first acts was to sign that order. Trump continued to quote 'Muslim terrorism' and Mexican immigration throughout his campaign. Trump also heavily criticised Germany for its intake of refugees. And you are seriously saying that an attack on a Muslim lady with the attacker quoting Trump has nothing to do with Trump.??
Goodness me.
6
dcog9065
Well, incidents like this were always going to happen with Trump. The silver lining is that this guy will be removed from society for most of his life and be disenfranchised once released as hate crimes can be felonies. His life is over
13
Madverts
It has everything to do with Trump. His outrageous comments have a lot of people acting violently.
-17
Alex Einz
Probably a left wing instigator
6
SenseNotSoCommon
Maybe he thinks Trump's still offering legal fees for assaulters.
This Trump?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1J6qkEpkLr8
9
PTownsend
Trump, like demagogues before him, ran on a negative platform, knowing it's easier to mobilize the masses to fight against something than to fight for something.
He named Muslims, the Clintons, the elites (and somehow suckered his followers into believing he wasn't one), something called the MSM, and illegal aliens among others as people for his followers to turn against, and turn against them they did and continue to do so.
As a pandora Trump's unleashing the furies of the US's darker side, which is about as dark as it can get. What's going to happen when more of his already angry followers realize he and his fellow billionaire elite care two nothings for them and their problems and they're stuck in the same rut they were before the election. Most likely they'll take their furies out on those people called out by their dear leader.
7
TigersTokyoDome
Be serious. Anyone with left wing socialist views are not actually going to carry out such a violent race hate attack now are they. Even to stir up trouble for Trump. They wouldn't actually attack a Muslim female.
-14
Alex Einz
Why is that? Bunch of em have been found to do just that to stir up trouble, or fake reporting and so on... left wing gone full throttle mad, constantly attacking people
7
Madverts
Tigers,
These people are not sane or rational. We've already got Denial and insane conspiracy theories above. Another nut will soon be here claiming this is "fake news" - the new term to blot out facts. It's going to be a long four years of this...
9
Moonraker
Supporters of Trump and Brexit seem totally in denial. I feel like I have woken up in a world I can no longer understand. It freaks me out.
-9
commanteer
Yes. One minor assault by a lone nutter means Republicans are a hate group. But the left and various other groups that back murder are, of course, peace loving. Who needs post-truth when you have post-reason?
7
Madverts
No. It's every single attack on women's rights, the LGBT community, African Americans and religious bigotry that has been simmering beneath the surface for YEARS.
Trump's seize of the hate group has simply made closet racists and bigots feel brave enough to step outside.
But they're in the light now. And they're going to get stepped on.
11
bones
Ah yes MAKE AMERICA HATE AGAIN is on a roll.
6
Kurobune
Just the thing Trump ( wanna be president ) inspires !
7
Strangerland
I don't know why people are playing teams on this. Violence should be condemned no matter whose team is perpetrating the violence. All here know I sway left, but I still strongly condemn any violence by the left. What about you guys on the other team - do you condemn violence by your teammates?
7
virgo
For those of you not here in MURICA...this is the new norm. It happens daily. You hear people say things against Muslims and immigrants daily and if you fight against it your a "liberal"...as if that is a bad word. Do yourself a favor...book that vacation somewhere else but here for now.
-5
commanteer
Oh spare me with your hysterical made-up grievances. Women's rights are getting worse around the world with nary a peep from the left. Meanwhile you see imaginary oppression everywhere in the US, where the most extreme bigotry comes from the misnamed "liberals."
I am sorry, but I missed where you condemned violence on the left. Can I expect you to post here daily condemnations? Because your compatriots will keep you that busy. In a civilized society, we assume that our civilized neighbors strongly disagree with violent acts.
Taking one incident, or even a dozen, to smear millions of decent people who share the same skin color, religion or beliefs is the absolute definition of bigotry. And if those decent people defend themselves against such bigotry, do you think they are obligated to satisfy the bigots by saying out loud "I condemn violence?" whenever the bigots demand it?
8
smithinjapan
Alex Einz: "Probably a left wing instigator"
Why not just say it is and call it an alternative fact. It's the same denial of the actual facts, after all.
-4
Haaa Nemui
Strangerland... Are you baiting with that? Last question sounds a bit like playing teams.
0
theFu
If this guy actually is normal, stable, and spewing this hatred, then throw the law at him. I'd be fine if Delta bans him for life too.
Republicans AND Democrats AND anyone else who did this deserves the same treatment.
I wouldn't hold all democrats responsible for what their unstable people do at anti-Trump rallies either, BTW. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K_BHE2dUqXk Is this how reasonable people act?
BTW, I've been at the wrong place at the wrong time a few places in the world because a few people in a cause did stupid things. The vast majority were just there, not doing anything wrong. In any population of people, there are always a few edge personalities.
4
Yoshitsune
Indeed. And the result is incidents like the attack reported in this article, where a particular religion has been so smeared (over the acts of a tiny fraction of a percent of its followers) by the American and European right that some people get it into their heads that all Muslims are terrorists and it's okay to attack them for no other reason than their headwear.
I would think therefore, given your definition of bigotry, that you would join myself and the other posters here in condemning this act of bigotry. I am puzzled therefore to instead find you obfuscating and whatabouting about "violence on the left".
3
katsu78
Small people don't know how to succeed in life, so they attack others for who they are rather than what they've done.
The White House meltdown is well underway already, but naturally that news will that a while to filter through the alt-right echo chambers.
-4
Lauri Jakku
*pointofviewJan. 27, 2017 - 03:26PM JST
This guy sounds like he has some issues.
@Tiger and Madverts,
Perhaps you should also take note of the violent left attacking people at the protests. Nothing to do with Trump. *
that comment seems to be so that it cannot be 'liked'.. only negative votes are counted...
1
Tahoochi
This is one incident that Trump MUST tweet about... and publicly condemn. Anybody know if he did?
2
cracaphat
With the diatribe of trump supporters on this site,I know they would tacitly support the man's actions even if they pretended not to on here otherwise.
1
SuperLib
Trump's approval rating down to 36%.
0
bass4funk
And yet, point out the fact that this man is a Trump supporter and most if not all like-minded people support him and posters on here will call YOU racist for pointing it out!
No, this is the type of liberal garbage talk gossip that creates divisiveness. No clear thinking person thinks that. The woman is a nut job and should be locked up and sued on charges of physical altercation. Just like that looney woman on the plane that acted like a fool and just like Madonna for saying she wanted to blow up the White House, none of these people should get a pass!
I agree, but Trump has nothing to do with this, the Individual in question obviously has a screw loose and should be mentally evaluated and locked up for a long time.
I see. Liberals still try to peddle that fictional lie that they are the party of equality and tolerance? Well, actually they aren't.
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/jan/24/transgender-community-felt-isolated-womens-march/
So now once again, we catch liberals in a big lie, the so called party of tolerance is really a very intolerant group. It goes to show you, liberals are not racist as long as you fall into their pragmatic pov, but if you are not, then you really see the hate and intolerance in these people.
