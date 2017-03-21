Martin McGuinness, Irish rebel-turned-politician, dies at 66

World ( 0 )

LONDON —

Martin McGuinness, the Irish Republican Army warlord who led his underground, paramilitary movement toward reconciliation with Britain, and was Northern Ireland’s deputy first minister for a decade in a power-sharing government, has died, his Sinn Fein party announced Tuesday on Twitter. He was 66.

The party said he died after a short illness.

McGuinness recently stepped down as first minister of the Northern Ireland regional government, formed after the IRA ended its violent campaign.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Building a MORI LIVING Running Community

Building a MORI LIVING Running Community

MORI LIVINGLuxury Living

Lecture Series: New World Law & Order: Profile, Protest and Social Justice

Lecture Series: New World Law & Order: Profile, Protest and Social Justice

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Feel the History in Gyoda City

Feel the History in Gyoda City

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

Special Offers

Happy Hour Alert! St. Patrick's Day At The Dubliners' Irish Pub

Happy Hour Alert! St. Patrick's Day At The Dubliners' Irish Pub

Offer ends: n/a

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

More in World

View all

View all

Japan Investment
Properties

Listings Updated Daily

Search