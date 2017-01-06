'Mastermind' of Bangladesh cafe siege killed: police

World ( 0 )

The Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka, where an attack by Islamic extremsits led to a seige and the death of 22 hostages in July, 2016 AFP

DHAKA —

An Islamist extremist accused of being one of the masterminds of last year’s deadly siege at a Bangladeshi cafe was shot dead during a pre-dawn raid Friday in Dhaka, police said.

The bodies of Nurul Islam Marzan and another suspected extremist were found after officers raided a property in the capital’s Rayer Bazar neighborhood, a spokesman for the Dhaka Metropolitan Police told AFP.

“We found two bodies. One of them was Marzan and another was a suspected extremist,” additional deputy commissioner Yusuf Ali told AFP.

Ali said that Marzan, who was aged around 30, was “one of the masterminds” of the siege at the upmarket Holey Artisan Bakery on July 1 last year in which 18 foreign hostages were shot or hacked to death.

Mohibul Islam Khan, the deputy chief of Dhaka police’s counter terrorism and transnational crime unit, told AFP that Marzan was shot dead during the raid by the anti-terrorism police.

Khan said Marzan was an Arabic student at Chittagong University before he dropped out and joined an offshoot of Jamayetul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), a homegrown extremist group which has been blamed for the cafe attack.

“Along with Tamim (Ahmed Chowdhury), Marzan planned the Gulshan attack,” he said, referring to the Canadian citizen of Bangladesh descent who police described as the main mastermind of the attack.

Chowdhury was killed in another in another raid outside the capital in August last year.   

Police intelligence had found that Marzan organised the cafe siege and was its operational commander, said Khan.

The Islamic State (IS) organisation claimed responsibility for the cafe attack, posting images of the carnage as it happened and photos of the gunmen who had posed with the IS’s black flag.

Bangladesh is reeling from a wave of attacks on foreigners, rights activists and members of religious minorities.

While many of those attacks have been claimed by IS or al-Qaida, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s secular government has blamed local militants, denying that international jihadists have gained a foothold in Bangladesh.

The country’s security forces launched a deadly crackdown against Islamist extremists following the cafe siege, which badly undermined Bangladesh’s reputation as a relatively moderate Muslim nation.

Since the cafe attack, security forces have shot around 50 Islamist extremists including most of the alleged kingpins of JMB.

Critics say Hasina’s administration is in denial about the nature of the threat posed by Islamist extremists and accuse her of trying to exploit the attacks to demonise her domestic opponents.

Last September US Secretary of State John Kerry said during a visit to Dhaka that there was evidence to link the extremists behind the recent spate of deadly attacks in Bangladesh to IS.

© 2017 AFP

The Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka, where an attack by Islamic extremsits led to a seige and the death of 22 hostages in July, 2016 The Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka, where an attack by Islamic extremsits led to a seige and the death of 22 hostages in July, 2016

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Top Jobs in Japan, Jan 6-13, 2017

Top Jobs in Japan, Jan 6-13, 2017

Japan Today CareersJobs

EMBA Special Lecture: New Technology and the Changing Nature of Work

EMBA Special Lecture: New Technology and the Changing Nature of Work

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

Ginza Aster: Chinese Cuisine for the Japanese Palate

Ginza Aster: Chinese Cuisine for the Japanese Palate

JI Core 50 Professional MonitorsBusiness Services

Special Offers

Treat Yourself (or Someone Else) to a Very Merry Esthe Christmas!

Treat Yourself (or Someone Else) to a Very Merry Esthe Christmas!

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in World

View all

View all

Time
to Buy
in Japan

Find the perfect home today!

Search