Mexico fumes at 'hostile' Trump immigration rules as U.S. talks loom

Students form a human chain during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policies, and to call for unity, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Reuters photo

MEXICO CITY —

Senior envoys of U.S. President Donald Trump are likely to receive a chilly reception in Mexico on Wednesday, after the United States issued new immigration guidelines that deeply angered its southern neighbor the day before bilateral talks.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security unveiled plans on Tuesday to consider almost all illegal immigrants subject to deportation, and will seek to send many of them to Mexico if they entered the United States from there, regardless of their nationality.

The tension over the timing of the rules mirrors an outcry when Trump tweeted that Mexico should pay for his planned border wall shortly before President Enrique Pena Nieto was due at a Washington summit in January.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly were due to arrive in Mexico on Wednesday afternoon for talks the White House said would “walk through” the implementation of Trump’s immigration orders.

Mexico’s lead negotiator with the Trump administration, Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray, said there was no way Mexico would accept the new rules, which among other things seek to deport non-Mexicans to Mexico.

“I want to say clearly and emphatically that the government of Mexico and the Mexican people do not have to accept provisions that one government unilaterally wants to impose on the other,” he told reporters at the Foreign Ministry.

He said the issue would dominate the talks, taking place on Wednesday and Thursday.

“We will not accept it, because there’s no reason why we should, and because it is not in the interests of Mexico.”

Roberto Campa, who heads the human rights department of the Interior Ministry, said Videgaray was referring to the plan to deport non-Mexicans to Mexico, calling it “hostile” and
“unacceptable.”

White House spokesman Sean Spicer described U.S.-Mexico ties as healthy and robust and said he expected a “great discussion.”

“I think the relationship with Mexico is phenomenal right now,” Spicer told reporters.

Homeland Security’s guidance to immigration agents is part of a broader border security and immigration enforcement plan in executive orders that the Republican president signed on Jan. 25.

In Guatemala on Wednesday, Kelly told reporters the immigration executive order was aimed at catching undocumented immigrants and returning them to their countries of origin.

Mexico’s agenda at the talks on Thursday includes border infrastructure, deportation strategies, Central American migration, narcotics, arms trafficking and terrorism, and the North American Free Trade Agreement, a senior official with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. 

    LFRAgain

    White House spokesman Sean Spicer described U.S.-Mexico ties as healthy and robust. [He said[, "I think the relationship with Mexico is phenomenal right now."

    What a tone-deaf hack. Spicer must be writing from an "Alternative Dictionary" when he applies the word " phenomenal" to current US/Mexican relations.

  • 0

    PTownsend

    @LFR writing from an "Alternative Dictionary"

    Two quotes come to mind.

    Masha Gessen (Russian American journalist):

    It’s not just that both Putin and Trump lie, it is that they lie in the same way and for the same purpose: blatantly, to assert power over truth itself.

    Hannah Arendt The Origins of Totalitarianism:

    “Before mass leaders seize the power to fit reality to their lies, their propaganda is marked by its extreme contempt for facts as such, for in their opinion fact depends entirely on the power of man who can fabricate it.”

    The loop continues to loop. I guess people want to just follower-the-leader and believe what he (and his lackeys) say like true believers and cultists have done throughout history. I guess it's much easier to follow the leader than having your own set of principles and/or doing actual fact checking. * I saw thousands in New Jersey*... or Sweden?

