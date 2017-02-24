Mexico worried, irritated about Trump's immigration policy

WASHINGTON —

Mexico on Thursday expressed “worry and irritation” about the immigration policy of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, who earlier in the day called deportations “a military operation.”

“There exists among Mexicans worry and irritation about what are perceived to be policies that could be harmful for the national interest and for Mexicans here and abroad,” Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray was quoted by Reuters news agency as saying in Mexico City after talks with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

In an effort to allay Mexico’s concern about U.S. immigration policy, Kelly said there “will be no use of military force” in immigration operations, and that there will be “no mass deportations.”

But earlier Thursday, Trump said a military operation is being carried out to kick out “bad dudes” from the United States.

“We’re getting really bad dudes out of this country, and at a rate that nobody’s ever seen before,” Trump told a meeting with business leaders in Washington. “And they’re the bad ones, and it’s a military operation.”

U.S.-Mexico relations have soured sharply since Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto cancelled a planned trip to Washington in late January over Trump’s repeated demand that Mexico pay for a border wall he has advocated building.

Tensions have risen since the administration on Tuesday unveiled new immigration guidelines that will make almost all undocumented immigrants, including many Mexicans, subject to deportation.

Trump, who was sworn in on Jan. 20, made building a wall along the 3,200-kilometer U.S. border with Mexico a major issue for his presidential campaign as part of efforts to curb illegal immigration.

