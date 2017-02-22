Millions living in U.S. illegally targeted for possible deportation under Trump rules

WASHINGTON —
Millions of people living in the United States illegally could be targeted for deportation — including people simply arrested for traffic violations — under a sweeping rewrite of immigration enforcement policies announced Tuesday by the Trump administration.
Any immigrant who is in the country illegally and is charged or convicted of any offense, or even suspected of a crime, will now be an enforcement priority, according to Homeland Security Department memos signed by Secretary John Kelly. That could include people arrested for shoplifting or minor offenses — or simply having crossed the border illegally.
The Trump administration memos replace more narrow guidance focusing on immigrants who have been convicted of serious crimes, are considered threats to national security or are recent border crossers.
Under the Obama administration guidance, immigrants whose only violation was being in the country illegally were generally left alone. Those immigrants fall into two categories: those who crossed the border without permission and those who overstayed their visas.
Crossing the border illegally is a criminal offense, and the new memos make clear that those who have done so are included in the broad list of enforcement priorities.
Overstaying a visa is a civil, not criminal, offense. Those who do so are not specifically included in the priority list but, under the memos, they are still more likely to face deportation than they had been before.
The new enforcement documents are the latest efforts by President Donald Trump to follow through on campaign promises to strictly enforce immigration laws. He’s also promised to build a wall at the Mexican border — he insists Mexico will eventually foot the bill — and Kelly’s memos reiterate calls for Homeland Security to start planning for the costs and construction.
Trump’s earlier immigration orders, which banned all refugees as well as foreigners from seven Muslim-majority countries, have faced widespread criticism and legal action. A federal appeals court has upheld a temporary halt.
Kelly’s enforcement plans call for enforcing a longstanding but obscure provision of immigration law that allows the government to send some people caught illegally crossing the Mexican border back to Mexico, regardless of where they are from. Those foreigners would wait in that country for U.S. deportation proceedings to be complete. This would be used for people who aren’t considered a threat to cross the border illegally again, the memo says.
That provision is almost certain to face opposition from civil libertarians and Mexican officials, and it’s unclear whether the United States has the authority to force Mexico to accept third-country nationals. But the memo also calls for Homeland Security to provide an account of U.S. aid to Mexico, a possible signal that Trump plans to use that funding to get Mexico to accept the foreigners.
Historically, the U.S. has quickly repatriated Mexican nationals caught at the border but has detained immigrants from other countries pending deportation proceedings that could take years.
The memos do not change U.S. immigration laws, but take a far harder line toward enforcement.
One example involves broader use of a program that fast-tracks deportations. It will now be applied to immigrants who cannot prove they have been in the United States longer than two years. It’s unclear how many immigrants that could include.
Since at least 2002 that fast deportation effort — which does not require a judge’s order — has been used only for immigrants caught within 100 miles of the border, within two weeks of crossing illegally.
The administration also plans to expand immigration jail capacity. Currently Homeland Security has money and space to jail 34,000 immigrants at a time. It’s unclear how much an increase would cost, but Congress would have to approve any new spending.
The American Civil Liberties Union said it would challenge the directives.
“These memos confirm that the Trump administration is willing to trample on due process, human decency, the well-being of our communities, and even protections for vulnerable children, in pursuit of a hyper-aggressive mass deportation policy,” said Omar Jadwat, director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project.
However, Rep. Lamar Smith, a Texas Republican who sits on the House Homeland Security Committee, applauded the Trump effort, saying the memos “overturn dangerous” policies from the Obama administration.
The directives do not affect President Barack Obama’s program that has protected more than 750,000 young immigrants from deportation. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals remains in place, though participants could be deported if they commit crimes or otherwise are deemed to be threats to public safety or national security, according to the department.
During the campaign Trump vowed to immediately end that program, which he described as illegal amnesty.
The directives indicate that some young people caught crossing the border illegally by themselves may not be eligible for special legal protections if they are reunited with parents in the United States. And those parents or other relatives that the government believes helped the children would face criminal and immigration investigations.
Under the Obama administration, more than 100,000 children, mostly from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, were caught at the border. Most were reunited with parents or relatives living in the United States, regardless of the adults’ immigration status.
The enforcement memos also call for the hiring of 5,000 new Border Patrol agents and 10,000 Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, but it’s unclear how quickly that could take place. Currently, two of every three applicants for Customs and Border Protection jobs fail polygraph exams and there are about 2,000 vacancies.
The government also plans to review a program that allows local police and jailers to act as immigration agents and a program that used fingerprint records from local jails to identify immigrants who had been arrested.
-5
Burning Bush
The headline makes it sound as if he's personally walking the streets with a badge and holster.
I think ICE is doing the targeting, the president is merely setting the tone of policy.
-7
JuliusCaesar
There's a new sheriff in town. He's come to expel the illegal foreigners.
2
CrazyJoe
This is a completely inhumane and barbaric treatment of our fellow human beings, it is a sin, and against all conscionable behavior of a civilized society. Trump, his supporters, and all those who aid in this round up will wear the indelible stain of bigotry and hatred for all times. Only a short time ago I was proud to be an American. Nothing can be further from that sentiment now, and I am completely ashamed to claim this America as my own. This country will pay dearly for this folly and it will deserve what it gets.
2
samwatters
Immigrants are people who apply for entry and follow the procedure known as immigration. All stable countries have immigration and it is controlled and enforced without apology. America is a country of immigrants and immigrants are always welcome. Illegal aliens are people who dash across the desert or use a tourist visa to get into the country and then just disappear. These people are not immigrants. They are illegal aliens. They are committing a crime.
0
theFu
Sam nailed it.
How would you like it if squatters moved into your home, uninvited, expected you to pay for their health care, babies, schools for their children. You'd want them removed, right?
People employing them should be fined $100K per incident or 2x the illegal worker's income, whichever is higher. Employers should risk their homes, businesses, future by hiring anyone here illegally. I don't know how to stop the flood without turning off the work availability.
-1
Dan Lewis
I don't understand why Trump gets so much hate for this. He is only attempting to enforce an already existing law that essentially says "don't cut in line" yet people cry like he's some kind of monster.
Re-read what samwatters wrote.
-2
Lizz
This is a completely inhumane and barbaric treatment of our fellow human beings
Seriously ? Try violating traffic rules in any other country with no license, no insurance, a vehicle registered to someone else if at all, most likely barely able to read the signs and see what humane feels like. Or just have your life ruined by getting into an accident with such a driver leaving the scene in the U.S.
3
Laguna
Those mega-corporations that run private prisons are champing at the bit. A lot of money is flowing into GOP coffers now, no doubt.
2
SuperLib
I really don't have any problem deporting the ones convicted of a crime or in jail awaiting trail or similar. Obama actually did that quite a bit and Trump has a long way to go to catch up. That usually surprises Republicans in the bubble.
But there is a point where extracting illegal immigrants blindly ends up costing us in other areas. You can say goodbye to anyone illegal interacting with police, even if they have information about a crime. There's going to be an information blackout in some areas and it's going to hurt the police's ability to do their job.
You're going to have situations where the collateral damage done to the family, some of them Americans, can cause more harm than it solves. A guy gets pulled over for a traffic ticket and is sent back to Mexico and his American girlfriend and her kids now have to somehow pay rent on the 1st. That stuff doesn't just go away.
Lots of moving parts.
They're still not saying how they will know or suspect someone is illegal. Police officers are not immigration officers. They don't have the tools or the training. The new immigration officers won't be pulling people over for traffic tickets and then checking their status, I'm guessing. So what will they be going off of to start an investigation?
Let me guess....there probably won't be a lot of white guys questioned about whether they are a citizen or not. Not many blacks, either. Legal American Hispanic citizens might want to find some meditation techniques to get through the constant questioning about their birthplace, tho. And if you support that then surely you'd support patting down every loner white guy in school for fear of a shooting....but letting minorities walk on by.
0
Strangerland
I don't have a problem with the deportation of illegal aliens for the most part, but I do have a problem when it splits up families. If the children are legal and the parents aren't, and they throw the parents out, it's unreasonable.
And one thing that Americans are going to have to come to terms with is that there is going to be a labor problem in some industries, and there are going to be price increases for many products. If those are worth it for an ideological purpose, then all the power to them. But the people pushing for the mass deportations won't have any place to complain about prices when that time comes.
0
HonestDictator
I'm a hardliner on this as well. The LAW of the US on illegal immigration is being enforced. Bleeding hearts can't comprehend it and get their panties in a twist, while in many other countries deal with illegal immigration just as harshly. I may agree with some of the things Trump is trying to do, I don't agree with how he does it. As everyone else here has said, If you're here legally, welcome to the US. If you're here illegally, you're going to be prosecuted for breaking US law regardless.
@CrazyJoe. There is a fine line between being compassionate and responsible, and being blindly compassionate and ignorantly naïve. No matter what you think, you never put the needs of foreign nationals before your own citizens in your own country. Don't be an enabler, or you'll end up encouraging more to break the law because its "easier" than doing it legally.
1
gogogo
I'm not a Trump supporter but when was it suddenly okay to break the rules? You are not allowed to overstay a visa, it's a condition of getting one. It's like expecting the bank not to reclaim your house if you stop payments on it... you don't follow the rules then you can't get a free pass.
1
kyronstavic
Agree with samwatters.
And Strangerland, in cases where illegal immigrants came to the US to have an anchor baby, then they are basically committing fraud in order to stay there. If the parents are deported, they are responsible for any children who are still legally minors so morally they should take their children with them when they go. That way the families are not spilt up and the parents are doing what parents should do anyway - take responsibility for their kids and not selfishly use them as a means to an end. That's not a humanitarian issue, it's a personal responsibility one.
-2
Strangerland
Yeah, well some of of have compassion. Others don't. Life isn't always black and white.
0
TumbleDry
Why isn't there a flow of illegal immigrants from Canada/European and Asian countries?
That's because the standard of living is higher.
US is better off uplifting the standard of living in Mexico. Make working in Mexico a more attractive place than being an illegal in the US.
Building a wall is not going to stop illegals especially if you make border countries being economic hellholes by stopping making business with them.
As for illegals with criminal offenses, yes, they don't deserve to stay. It is probably the only point I would agree on.
0
paulinusa
Newly built concentration camps would thrill Trump's devoted followers.
1
kyronstavic
Strangerland, my well of compassion runs pretty dry for people who try to game the system. People who want to migrate to another country should go through the proper channels and wait their turn. If they jump the queue, people who do the right thing have a right to be angry and deport them. If you entered a country illegally or overstayed a visa and set up a home, and perhaps had a child for the purpose of staying there , do you still think it would be unreasonable for the host nation to deport you?
I think Honest Dictator said it pretty well above:
0
inkochi
Some comments make the point that rules and laws are already being enforced.
More telling are statistics towards the end of the article: needing 15,000 more patrolmen and agents, two out of three failing polygraph tests, only 34,000 places currently for keeping interned people at a given time, and hundreds of thousands (millions?) of people to be administered and herded eventually out of the country. Then obvious things such as available money and manpower to service big expansion of all of this.
Maybe Trump's body of disenfranchised outcast population support base can be drafted for or against their wills to 'help'.
Otherwise, good LUCK with the logistics and economics of that situation.
Now the feeling-less aspects are dealt with we can concentrate on the obvious ethical aspects.
Anyway, kicking immigrants is always a winner and not just in the US (Australia is pretty bad too, and Britain) - after all, immigrants don't vote.
-2
Strangerland
Damn them for trying to improve their position in life. Damn them for being born on the wrong piece of dirt. Damn them to hell!
Yes.
0
kyronstavic
Damn them for jumping the queue. There are legal means. But the fact remains that wealthy countries can't just open the borders and let everyone in. Or if they did, they'd have to dismantle the welfare state. You can't ave open borders and a welfare state co-existing for long, or the whole system would collapse and you'd turn the destination countries into the places they left in the first place.
Yes.
Why? Why should you be given special treatment if other people have to wait years to get into the country of choice without breaking the law to do so?
