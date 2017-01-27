Muslims, Latinos unify over Trump's immigration, border plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —
Many U.S. Muslim and Latino advocates have joined forces in opposing changes to immigration rules by President Donald Trump, bolstering an alliance between them as they mull the prospect of aggressive restrictions.
In joint press conferences and rallies across the country, they are decrying an action Trump signed to jumpstart construction on a southern border wall. Trump is expected to take steps to stop accepting Syrian refugees, suspend the United States’ broader refugee program for 120 days and suspend issuing visas for people from seven predominantly Muslim countries in the Middle East and Africa.
As Trump signed the first actions Wednesday afternoon, the hashtags #NoBanNoWall and #RefugeesWelcome trended on Twitter, and thousands signed a pro-refugee petition by Christian evangelical groups. Muslims, immigrants and their supporters rallied in New York City and elsewhere in protest.
Advocates and activists across racial, religious and ethnic lines have linked before but are now mounting a more unified response.
“An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us,” said Greisa Martinez, an advocacy director of the United We Dream Network, describing herself as “undocumented, unafraid and here to stay.”
“We believe this is the start of Donald Trump’s mass deportation agenda,” she said.
Trump said Wednesday that his executive actions on immigration show that the U.S. will get back “control of its border.” But the flow of immigrants at the Mexican border has declined, and immigrant and refugee advocates call the moves and plans reckless, dangerous and un-American — and say that actions taken against one group affect them all.
“This is not who we are as a country,” Katharina Obser, a senior program officer with the Women’s Refugee Commission, told reporters on a conference call.
The executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ Michigan chapter questioned whether the signed actions would create more security in the U.S.
“These executive orders will not make our country safer, rather will produce more xenophobia in our society,” Dawud Walid said in a statement. “The denial of innocent humans including women and children who are refugees to find safe haven in America is antithetical to the stated values of our nation.”
Michigan has one of the nation’s largest Muslim communities and thousands of Middle Eastern refugees have settled there. A draft order indicates Trump plans to suspend issuing visas to citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries for at least 30 days, halt the Syrian refugee program and stop admitting refugees from other countries for 120 days.
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops condemned plans for a wall. Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark, New Jersey, who was recently appointed by Pope Francis, tweeted: “A fearful nation talks about building walls and is vulnerable to con men. We must challenge the fear before we are led into darkness.”
Trump also signed an action that would block federal grants from so-called sanctuary cities, where local police don’t enforce federal immigration laws.
Marielena Hincapié, executive director of National Immigration Law Center, said her organization has drafted lawsuits challenging Trump’s actions and that law firms have offered “pro bono support.”
“We’re committed to using all of our legal resources,” she said.
In New Mexico, which has the nation’s highest percentage of Hispanic residents, activists worried the executive actions would hurt all Latinos and Mexican-Americans. The Albuquerque-based immigrant rights group El CENTRO de Igualdad y Derechos and the Islamic Center of New Mexico held a press conference along the city’s historic Camino Real.
“When they go after Latinos, they go after all Latinos,” Ralph Arellanes, chairman of the Hispano Round Table of New Mexico, said. “It’s not like people are walking on the streets and they have identification that says they’ve been here four centuries, or three centuries, or two centuries or one century.”
Javier Gonzales, mayor of Santa Fe, New Mexico, vowed to fight any effort to make the city hostile to immigrants. Santa Fe recently renewed its commitment as a sanctuary city.
“There is no presidential executive order that will ever change our values of being a welcoming and inclusive city. It’s what’s made our city thrive for more (than) 400 years,” wrote Gonzales, whose ties to the city go back to 17th century Spanish settlers.
Mexican-American activist DeeDee Garcia Blase said Trump’s moves have increased anxiety in Phoenix because of Arizona laws that targeted immigrants. “Everybody is bracing themselves,” Blase said. “We are telling undocumented immigrants: Don’t sign anything.”
Samia Assed, 51, of Albuquerque, participated in the recent Women’s March on Washington.
“I don’t think there is anything that’s going to come out of this as far as countering terrorism,” said the third-generation Palestinian-American. “The fear is that it will trickle down to everyday life and every different aspect of Muslim life in America.”
6
katsu78
Trump is unifying the US - against him.
Really it's a guarantee at this point he won't last. The only question is how much damage he'll do before he's out. He's probably already destroyed any chance at American leadership in the world for decades to come by making us look unreliable and idiotic.
3
SenseNotSoCommon
Bravo, Cardinal Tobin.
-10
bass4funk
Ok and???? Who cares what the open borders people want.
For the far loons on the left, probably.
I vehemently disagree, this doubling down might increase his overall popularity. That's what he's campaigned on.
AS long as he keeps America safe and puts America first, who cares?
-5
kyronstavic
Agreed, bass4funk.
Trump was elected to represent the interests of the USA and Americans, not illegal immigrants or people who would seek to harm the country. Yeah, Trump might be a bit more nationalistic than a lot of previous presidents but so what. They had their chances and blew them. The Left had their chance and blew it, and have made themselves a laughing stock with their immature wailing, violence and hackneyed chants. I wish Australia had a leader who wasn't so happy to sell out the country at the drop of a hat.
The issue here is that he wants to deport illegal immigrants. Illegals, ya know, the people who did not go through the proper channels to get there. And if they had anchor babies to stay, there's no need to break up the families; just take the children back to your country of origin. It might sound harsh, but the anchor babies were born in the US under false pretenses so the parents must take responsibility for their actions.
And as for Muslim refugees, why not resettle them in Muslim countries closer to their homelands? The cultures are more similar, and when things settle down they can return to their home countries and help to rebuild. The US can still support them if they wish, and it costs 12 times less to support a refugee close to their home than it does to bring one over and settle them in. So you get to help 12 people for the same cost as helping 1 in the US.
-5
bass4funk
110% Agreed!
-6
pointofview
They can rally all they want. They are the dividers not Trump.
Hes even lightened his load on illegals by focusing on deporting criminals first. Tax payers shouldnt pay for them.
6
Jimizo
"The only question is how much damage he'll do before he's out. He's probably already destroyed any chance at American leadership in the world for decades to come by making us look unreliable and idiotic."
"AS long as he keeps America safe and puts America first, who cares?"
I think the people who were furious at Obama for supposedly making the US a "laughing stock" on the world stage would still be angry.
Can you remember the people posting that? I can.
-4
Attilathehungry
A logical first step for the refugee advocates would be for each of them to offer up a room of their house to a refugee! After all, actions speak louder than words. Ditto for the illegal immigrant advocates. Please use your own resources first, demonstrate your resolve and seriousness, THEN ask for others to join in. It's easy to advocate for something that has no personal cost, it's a favorite tactic of the left.
A nation is defined by its borders. The most fundamental legal power of a nation is to control who can and cannot enter.
3
SenseNotSoCommon
I'll tell you why that's such a terrible idea. After church.
-8
bass4funk
He can't do more than what Obama has done, it's going to take him two full terms to undo the damage Obama has done.
As a globalist, probably as a nationalist, quite the opposite.
Exactly!
Maybe to the tree hugging crowd perhaps.
3
Jimizo
"I think the people who were furious at Obama for supposedly making the US a "laughing stock" on the world stage would still be angry."
"Maybe to the tree hugging crowd perhaps."
No. It was you who was hammering Obama for making the US a "laughing stock" around the world. In those days you cared about this.
Nowadays it doesn't seem to matter. What changed?
-8
bass4funk
I did, because at that time, we had a president that was so confused about his own country and put everyone else first instead of his own. Now, we have a president that's not afraid of reality and to do what's necessary to bring it back on track and good for him.
-4
Blacklabel
“An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us,” said Greisa Martinez, an advocacy director of the United We Dream Network, describing herself as “undocumented, unafraid and here to stay.”
This right here is the problem. Lack of immigration enforcement under Obama has allowed ILLEGAL aliens to not only stay in the country with impunity, but come forward and talk in such a brazen manner. An illegal alien was the one who forced the AP and other media to stop calling them the ILLEGAL ALIENS that they are and use this *undocumented worker *nonsense.
How does this person make money to live here? Shouldnt whoever is paying them get investigated and fined and shouldnt this person be removed from the country TODAY?
3
Strangerland
And now that Trump actually is making the US a laughing stock, you are ok with it.
So the problem wasn't with Obama making the US a laughing stock (which all reality shows to not be the truth anyways), it was with Obama himself.
-8
pointofview
@Strangerland,
Other countries have different problems.
I`m wondering what all the left wingers are actually doing personally to address their causes and concerns. Donating additional taxes? Taking in homeless? Creating good paying jobs with healthcare? Helping their community? etc. Not much. They just turn the problem over to the nanny state.
Left wing media runs the roost so ya they never held Obama`s feet to the fire. Also, just wondering why people are still complaining about large corporations when Obama changed nothing with them. This is one of the main issues with the protesters. Yet he did nothing. They became much richer during his 8 years.
0
WA4TKG
Is this a surprise ? Who do you suppose is inundating the country now ?
5
Jimizo
"Left wing media runs the roost so ya they never held Obama`s feet to the fire. Also, just wondering why people are still complaining about large corporations when Obama changed nothing with them. This is one of the main issues with the protesters. Yet he did nothing. They became much richer during his 8 years."
That is a defensible criticism of Obama - the recovery benefitted the rich rather than the poor. Ignorant and febrile rightists were still calling him a socialist in spite of this. Talking about the media, Fox News presented Obama as a crazed socialist while watching their portfolios hum along very nicely.
3
M3M3M3
Building a massive wall that most migrants will simply fly over is stupid. But so is tolerating illegal immigration and proposing a huge magnet like another amnesty. Having a jus solis system of birthright citizenship is also problematic in an age of instant global travel, especially when the basic human rights of both citizens and non-citizens are now more or less equally protected unlike in the 18th century. Refusing to single out the followers of an intolerant set of beliefs for extra scrutiny in the name of political correctness is also stupid. Unfortunately Trump and Obama (and probably the next president) are such polarizing figures that a reasonable discussion on these issues is impossible.
2
Alistair Carnell
"Now, we have a president that's not afraid of reality"
Don't you mean, a president, that's not afraid to live in his own alternative reality ?
3
SuperLib
Mostly an attempt to keep people with brown skin out of the United States done by the party that is 90% white.
1
peterl
Trump wants to rule by fear and not respect. In that sense, he is no different than a warlord in an African nation, or a dictator like Kim Jong. Is it really worth it to segregate races, torture people, take away free speech and women's rights, stop all diplomatic ties with the rest of the world, make Americans (at least one race of them) feel like they are better than everyone else and should be so privileged, for a matter of safety?
It really undermines what American armed forces have been fighting for all these years. The draft dodger Trump doesn't understand that FREEDOM is not worth sacrificing for the sake of safety. In fact, I'm pretty sure that although his actions 'may' make it safe for Americans at home, it may not make it safe for Americans abroad.
1
ulysses
IT'll be years before they even start building the wall and by then Trump will gone. People will realize his promises for what they are, delusions of an old man with the emotional maturity of a juvenile.
And anyway Trump will be focusing on more serious issues , like how many people attended his birthday party.
-1
Wakarimasen
The enemy of my enemy is my friend? The D will proceed whatever these folks say. they are exactly the groups he identified as harming "real" Americans.
2
sangetsu03
More than a year ago I said that it was Trump's stance on immigration which would get him elected. I said that as long as he stuck to being tough on illegal immigration, he would win.
No one here seems to realize what an issue illegal immigration is in America, or how much American voters are frustrated with it.
Do you wonder why no administration or congress has genuinely tried to pass immigration reform? Do you wonder why strict immigration laws in America have not been relaxed or abolished? It is because doing any of these things would cause outrage. So rather than do any of these things, the government simply leaves the laws unenforced.
Since Reagan passed the comprehensive immigration reform law in 1986, subsequent administrations have largely ignored it. Those who make the laws are expected to enforce them, and entering the United States without permission is a crime. And as a crime, it should be punished. But it wasn't, and as a result, millions broke the law without fear of being punished.
This was wrong not only for America, but for those who entered illegally, who were led to believe that America would not enforce it's own laws. Trump took an oath to uphold the constitution, and uphold the law. The law says in black-and-white that those who enter America illegally must be arrested and deported. Trump's enforcing the law is a lesser evil than his predecessors failing to enforce the law.
The only way Trump's administration will not last is if he backs down from his tough stance on illegal immigration. That is what got him elected, and he knows it. In 2013 Hillary gave a paid speech to a large Brazilian bank in which she said she dreamed of a "western hemisphere with free trade and open borders". Trump quoted her statement in one of the debates, and many see this as the point which Hillary doomed her campaign.
2
arrestpaul
Greisa Martinez brags that she is an illegal alien in the U.S.A..
And she believes that the U.S. government can not/should not do anything to correct that situation. What other nation allows unrestricted immigration to their country? Zero, none, zip, nada.
-1
Mr. Noidall
Welfare recipients gone mad! No longer appreciative of the fact that the USA is the only country that guarantees you citizenship simply by virtue of being born on US dirt; your law-breaking, illegal parents can give you the gift of citizenship by having sex on one side of the border, and intentionally popping you out in the other. It's as if the rio grande was the analog: the birth canal grand. The USA is the only country where illegals don't get deported: they get college and driver's licenses instead. No! the welfare recipients demand that these gifts are not in fact gifts but privilages. But wait! Need I go further? They actually have given up on privilages and now demand their rights. Even the great Mike Tyson had to deal with the crabs in a barrel. He was accused of all kinds of crimes against humanity. I guess it comes with the territory. But enough! Thanks to one DJT.
2
Blacklabel
The Secure Fence Act was easily passed in 2006 by a vote of 80-19. Numerous Democrats voted for a WALL, yes. But now what has happened is that since 2006? the fear of being seen as racist/xeonphobic/homophobic has overcome any desire by career politicians to take action that is necessary. Political correctness has run amok. Because illegals are also usually minorities, it is now racist to remove illegals? Huh? They are being removed due to being illegal, not due to their race.
This is why illegals can go on TV and flaunt that they are here illegally and they arent even spoken to by immigration much less arrested or deported. That has got to change and Trump is the man for the job.
0
bass4funk
Well, if they have that kind of disposable cash, then No need to fortify our borders! That was the funniest thing I heard so far today.
Actually, that's not true, construction might begin before Spring. When Obama was president, we had to deal with a lot of red tape and bureaucracy, that has changed since Trump's been in office so far.
Have you been paying attention to everything he has done so far? Seems like he's keeping good on a lot of those promises.
And liberals will be cowardly and resort to attacking his 10 year old. Not at all surprised.
Bingo!
And that 90% White ushered in the first African American president 8 years ago, nice try.
0
albaleo
It has often been reported that record numbers of illegal immigrants were deported under Obama. It could be fake news of course, but the guy who said this apparently believed it:
"President Obama has moved millions of people out. Nobody knows about it. Nobody talks about it. But under Obama, millions of people have been moved out of this country. They've been deported," (Donald Trump, October 2016)
-2
SenseNotSoCommon
The vast majority of the Americas have jus soli, something that US Americans might find themselves glad of should the ordure hit the fan.
What a kind-hearted fellow.
Steady on, old boy.
0
blvtzpk
@Mr. Noidall (!!!)
Um, not a 'fact' - Wikipedia lists 30 countries (a figure which includes the USA) as having 'Unrestricted jus soli'
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jussoli#Unrestrictedjus_soli
-1
SenseNotSoCommon
blvtzpk,
the fact that
surely that's the alternative fact that
¡beep, beep!
0
Mr. Noidall
A bunch of crap! The argument that America is inherently immigrant is nothing more than a red herring. America is 270+ years old. That argument is obsolete. It's the only recourse kumbaya singers have.
People think that because the USA is at the the top of the heap that it's a free for all, that anyone has a right to illegally migrate. Pure rubbish!
0
scoobydoo
I don't understand the opposition to the wall and deporting illegals. They are illegal, people who put them up are harbouring criminals and now it looks like the same law that system that people use when they call the cops is going to be enforced and they don't like it. Illegals steal jobs from legal immigrants who did the paperwork and from citizens and it appears that some how illegals can get govt handouts. doesn't matter colour or race, illegals are illegal just like murderers are always murders untill the law has run its course on them. Have I missed something here? Just can't understand the double mindedness I can see here.
0
SenseNotSoCommon
"The Americas" kinda bursts the exceptionalist bubble. And to think there's another United States in North America! Jus soli applies there too, and in over a dozen other American nations.
I remember the US bicentennial, and I'm well shy of 70. The name 'America' first used in 1507 to honour a Signore Vespucci, refers to that huge landmass in the west Atlantic, populated for many millennia.
Rubbish? If there's any garbage, it's the 22 carat bigotry coming from Trump and focused - for the moment - on Latinos and Muslims.
Who's next?
-1
bass4funk
He's racist? Naw, not at all, if he is, please prove it.
-2
SuperLib
The GOP is turning into an all white ruling class.
0
ulysses
Red tape and bureaucracy happen when you try to implement stuff and Trump hasn't done that yet. He has made a show of doing it without any planning behind it. As of now it looks like the US tax payer is going to pay for the wall.
Not only do I pay attention I try to understand what the so called actions actually are going to achieve. Maybe others should too.
A SNL writer put out a tweet, regretted it , deleted it and apologized.
There is an old juvenile who made fun of a disabled reporter, demeaned women, parents of a war hero..... the list goes on and did not apologize. Who do you think is a coward here?
-4
Serrano
Trump's got the leftists, globalists and Islamists worried. The three biggest dangers to secular modern western civilization. This is great.
0
SenseNotSoCommon
PARENTAL ADVISORY: not Breitbart (cue the usual ROFL, LMAO, etc. ad nauseam)
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/donald-trump-racist-examples_us_56d47177e4b03260bf777e83
-3
Serrano
"The GOP is turning into an all white ruling class."
Ben Carson might disagree with you on that one, Super.
3
Jimizo
"There is an old juvenile who made fun of a disabled reporter, demeaned women, parents of a war hero..... the list goes on and did not apologize. Who do you think is a coward here?"
Easy.
Mocking a disabled reporter? The jerky movements were not a parody of the man's condition. What he was doing remains a complete mystery but there is no proof he was being a scumbag who you would punch out if he did it to a disabled person who was with you.
Demeaning women? Talking about grabbing women by the p___y isn't demeaning to women. It's just locker room talk.
Parents of a war hero? The silent wife proved that there should be no need to feel bad about this. As for McCain, he's an establishment Republican whose service deserves to be trashed. The same people who say this voted for McCain in 2008.
All angles covered. As Trump stated, he could shoot someone in the street and his apologists would still love him.
0
bass4funk
Debunked, there was a video collage of Trump making fun of various people and he did the exact same body jerky movements and mocked their speaking, debunked. Try again?
Prove it.
Apparently, you missed the 90's and Clinton years.
So, if you are a parent of a war hero, it gives you a green light to insult anyone? Being parents of a war hero gives you every justification to be snide, rude and say whatever you want?
Now you know how felt for the last 8 years. But seriously, that's not true, but liberals for some strange reason stilll can't come to the realization that a lot of what's happening is a result of their blind ignorance and the people have just had it with Democrats and liberals. This is a great time for some introspective and reflection of the liberal soul and mind. Hopefully in the distant future liberals will change their selfish, egocentric ways and work on being a party that cares and listens to people instead of being a racist, angry and intolerant group that feels it's superior over everyone else.
