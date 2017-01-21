Promises, pomp and protests as Trump sworn in

WASHINGTON —
Pledging emphatically to empower America’s “forgotten men and women,” Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday, taking command of a riven nation facing an unpredictable era under his assertive but untested leadership.
Under cloudy, threatening skies at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, Trump painted a bleak picture of the America he now leads, declaring as he had throughout the election campaign that it is beset by crime, poverty and a lack of bold action. The billionaire businessman and reality television star — the first president to have never held political office or high military rank — promised to stir a “new national pride” and protect America from the “ravages” of countries he says have stolen U.S. jobs.
“This American carnage stops right here,” Trump declared. In a warning to the world, he said, “From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this moment on, it’s going to be America first.”
The crowd that spread out before him on the National Mall was notably smaller than at past inaugurals, reflecting both the divisiveness of last year’s campaign and the unpopularity of the incoming president compared to modern predecessors.
Demonstrations unfolded at various security checkpoints near the Capitol as police helped ticket-holders get through. After the swearing-in, more protesters registered their rage in the streets of Washington. Police in riot gear deployed pepper spray and made numerous arrests after protesters smashed the windows of downtown businesses, denouncing capitalism and the new president.
At least one vehicle was set afire.
Short and pointed, Trump’s 16-minute address in the heart of Washington was a blistering rebuke of many who listened from privileged seats only feet away. Surrounded by men and women who have long filled the government’s corridors of power, the new president said that for too long, “a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost.”
His predecessor, President Barack Obama, sat stoically as Trump pledged to push the country in a dramatically different direction.
Trump’s victory gives Republicans control of both the White House and Congress — and all but ensures conservatives can quickly pick up a seat on the closely divided Supreme Court. Despite entering a time of Republican dominance, Trump made little mention of the party’s bedrock principles: small government, social conservativism and robust American leadership around the world.
He left no doubt he considers himself the product of a movement — not a party.
Trump declared his moment a fulfillment of his campaign pledge to take a sledgehammer to Washington’s traditional ways, and he spoke directly to the alienated and disaffected.
“What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people,” he said. “To all Americans in every city near and far, small and large from mountain to mountain, from ocean to ocean, hear these words: You will never be ignored again.”
But the speech offered scant outreach to the millions who did not line up behind his candidacy.
Trump’s call for restrictive immigration measures, religious screening of immigrants and his caustic campaign rhetoric about women and minorities angered millions. He did not directly address that opposition, instead offering a call to “speak our minds openly, debate our disagreements honestly, but always pursue solidarity.”
While Trump did not detail policy proposals Friday, he did set a high bar for his presidency. The speech was full of the onetime showman’s lofty promises to bring back jobs, “completely” eradicate Islamic terrorism, and build new roads, bridges and airports.
Despite Trump’s ominous portrait of America, he is taking the helm of a growing economy. Jobs have increased for a record 75 straight months, and the unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in December, close to a 9-year low.
Yet Trump’s victory underscored that for many Americans, the recovery from the Great Recession has come slowly or not at all. His campaign tapped into seething anger in working class communities, particularly in the Midwest, that have watched factories shuttered and the certainty of a middle class life wiped away.
Trump’s journey to the inauguration was as unlikely as any in recent U.S. history. He defied his party’s establishment and befuddled the news media. He used social media to dominate the national conversation and challenge conventions about political discourse. After years of Democratic control of the White House and deadlock in Washington, his was a blast of fresh air for millions.
At 70, Trump is the oldest person to be sworn in as president, marking a generational step backward after two terms for Obama, one of the youngest presidents to serve as commander in chief.
The 44th president, who will continue to live in Washington, left the city after the swearing-in ceremony for a family vacation in California. At a farewell celebration with staff members at Joint Base Andrews, he thanked them for having “proved the power of hope.”
While Trump bucked convention as a candidate, he embraced the pomp and pageantry of the inaugural celebrations. He was sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts, reciting the 35-word oath with his hand placed upon two Bibles, one used by his family and another during President Abraham Lincoln’s inauguration. During an afternoon parade, he stepped outside the armored presidential limousine with Mrs. Trump and his 10-year-old son, Barron, to walk two brief stretches of Pennsylvania Avenue.
In a show of solidarity, all of the living American presidents attended the inaugural, except for 92-year-old George H.W. Bush, who was hospitalized this week with pneumonia. His wife, Barbara, was also in the hospital after falling ill.
But more than 60 House Democrats refused to attend Trump’s swearing-in ceremony in the shadow of the Capitol dome. One Democrat who did sit among the dignitaries was Hillary Clinton, Trump’s vanquished campaign rival who was widely expected by both parties to be the one taking the oath of office.
At a post-ceremony luncheon at the Capitol, Trump declared it was an honor to have her attend, and the Republicans and Democrats present rose and applauded.
While most of Trump’s first substantive acts as president will wait until Monday, he signed a series of papers formally launching his administration, including official nominations for his Cabinet. Sitting in an ornate room steps from the Senate floor, the president who had just disparaged the Washington establishment joked with lawmakers, including House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, and handed out presidential pens.
As evening fell, the Senate approved retired Gen. James Mattis to be Trump’s secretary of defense.
-7
some14some
Congratulations ! Trump for troubled world.
16
plasticmonkey
"And that's why I've assembled a team of billionaires, oil industry shills, media propagandists, and family members. Outsiders, you know, the forgotten people. We're going to make sure the people at the top get their huuuuuuuge tax cuts so that they can buy a new piece of beachfront property and a yacht. It's going to be beautiful."
11
PTownsend
Most of those factories were owned by his supporters. Has he said yet when he'll stop having his products made in sweatshops overseas? Has he released his financial info to show where all in the world he has investments?
-14
Utrack
Who else knows how to manage a corporation?? Every countries government is a corporation. Hopefully this time it will be managed properly.
2
katsu78
"And we the press kinda totally let him get away with that. But rather than admit our ineptitude led to the least popular President-elect in all time getting into the oval office, we're going to mumble something Trump said about people feeling left behind and not fact-check it in any meaningful way. There are two sides!"
1
M3M3M3
Trump is only half of the problem. The other half is the American presidency itself. It's always carried the risk of becoming a winner take all elected dictatorship. Americans will reflexively tell you that they overthrew the 'tyrant' King George in the revolutionary war, but what they rarely reflect on is the fact that they replaced him with a President who has powers that King George could never even dream of (such as appointing unelected friends to the cabinet, vetoing legislation passed by a simple majority, ruling by executive orders, etc). I think America is doomed to gridlock and decline unless they amend the constitution and turn the presidency into a more ceremonial position in peacetime.
-8
Burning Bush
Despicable, yet predictable behaviour from the President's detractors.
Here's how the system works.
You cast your ballot, the president is chosen, then all citizens peacefully and maturely accept the result.
12
CrazyJoe
The one good thing that will come out of today's "festivities" is that Trump will now be accountable to the American people. Whether he likes it or not he will have nobody else to blame, although I am sure he will try.
-15
bass4funk
Yes, he should. Obama installed a bunch of smart ass talking millennials that thought they knew everything and they knew nothing and got us in the mess that we are in. I'm glad and it seems like levelheaded thinking people can understand Trump's picks, I'm glad he chose people with a lot of experience and yes, I am looking forward to tax cuts, to lowering the corporate tax rate and lowering the small business tax rate. I don't know any poor person to create a job. I'm also looking forward to the president signing and resending a lot of Obama laws.
I don't think he'll go the Obama route and for the next 8 years blame Obama for everything.
11
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Lol name one. Just one millenial.
8
PTownsend
Like Trump himself, his supporters are not afraid to slime truth and totally distort what actually happened. But then that fits the era's zeitgeist.
Trump's installing a team of billionaire elites from the US's big global powers. In support of him they're already getting their followers to say conflict of interest is good for the nation, and the followers are going along with it. The followers have been empowered to get in line and are ready to be trickled down on. Gold's the color of choice.
3
Alistair Carnell
Looks as arrogant as ever, bad pic, can imagine him saying, "Yeah, yeah, yada, yada, whatever!"
6
Dan Lewis
Appeared smaller?? I read that 8 years ago there were about 20 times the number as this year.
6
Simon Foston
UtrackJAN. 21, 2017 - 07:22AM JST
Well, there are a lot of corporations in the world, many of them a lot more successful than any of Trump's, so... lots of people?
4
Penske Nievko
Regardless of how you feel about it, it is reality. But it doesn't matter. What matters is what YOU are doing. No one else controls your life, you do. You make your own way and your own happiness. Don't sit around complaining or wishing for what hasn't come to pass. You want something? Go get it. Time is the only thing you can't or won't get back. How are you spending yours?
3
nishikat
Yes, and Trump is keeping most of them because they are smart. It shows that Obama was a true leader and Trump is a real loser. Fact, when people say millennial iit's just a bitter old person (usually old white man) jealous of their youth and relevance. People who despise millennials are just old irrelevant people on their way out and the world will be a better place once they are gone. So if you are here hating millennials and feeling that your life lost its relevance decades ago that is what you really are.
When is Trump going to get Hillary arrested as he promised. I'm waiting for that to happen.
Great leadership Trump. You are breaking another promise. No, Hillary arrest, no Mexico paying for wall, no deportation force, and no Muslim tagging.
And what's this? I'm predicting greencard amnesty.
-8
bass4funk
They rotated so much, can't remember, I guess because of their experience, LOL!
The difference is, it's coming from the people, they don't have the backup and support of the media like the liberals do to drive home and compound the message.
Great, with that clout, they can get stuff done. I mean, who wants to negotiate with someone that doesn't have strong business connections to negotiate and make deals that can be beneficial for everyone.
Ate some sour grapes?
@Nishi
Brother, it's over. Grab a beer, Obama is history and it's over and the pizza was excellent.
1
kwatt
If this man puts on that helmet and that manteau, he may look like another Darth Vader.
1
nishikat
I started the debate after he won. It's not over. I'm waiting for him getting Hillary arrested. Also, the broken promise of having Mexico pay for the wall. and it is not over since most of Obama's staff is still there and no plan on changing them. It shows how bad a leader Trump already is. And why do you hate millennials. Again, people who do reveal what their old age really is and level of bitterness really is.
-6
Attilathehungry
Nishicat, it's literally day one of the Trump presidency. At least give the man a weekend to start working on things, OK?
SuperLib: which racists are you talking about? I don't recall Trump saying anything racist in the campaign, nor advocating any racist policies. Could you be a bit more specific?
-1
toshiko
Gala will start very soon. Media regulars are all exited what the first lady will be wearing. She doesn't talk much but she speaks five European languages fluently.
-5
arrestpaul
Trump has already said that he won’t pursue charges against Hillary. That information is readily available on the internet. Of course, that doesn't mean that Congress, and the Department of Justice, won't continue to investigate Hillary's emails, cover ups, Benghazi, charity work, etc..
-3
Bgood41
A refreshing new day for the world away from "masters moral" of George Soros, Obama, and all their self serving globalist minions. Hooray! Obama was lectured (he was not used to it) as Trump spoke of reality, vision and works needed to be done. After eight years of deceptions, the words "God", "Islamist terrorists", forgotten Americans....sound freely as should be. We will see communist China behave differently on many issue, especially concerning the illegal reclamation and bullying all over Asia. The Bush,The Clinton areas are over, for Obama's faking and self glorifying legacy will diminish like candle in the wind. Last, it will take time for globalist liberal minions to go over the hang over from their failures. May the good force guide you to abandon the dark side and joining the fight against "the globalist evil empire".
3
Strangerland
And afterwards, they can go online and she what she looks like when it's off.
-5
FizzBit
Fake news
Fake news
I've come to realize, the lefties here just don't know what real leadership looks like. They've had no problem with Obama and Hillary being the top weapons sales person year after year. As long as they hear about LBGT or whatever, they're content. No problem with Obama inflicting death and misery upon thousands, as long as they hear about Hope and Change. What a conflicted mind you lefties must have.
6
Strangerland
Why do you think this is a left/right thing? Do you not remember Bush starting a war in Iraq that ended up with death and misery of hundreds of thousands (some say millions)?
It's hardly a political spectrum issue. It's an American issue.
4
SuperLib
The Russians are happy, too.
2
nishikat
He already said US taxpayers will pay for the wall instead of Mexicans. Also, he went back on his promise to have Hillary arrested. Also, he said there be no deportation force. Also, no Muslim registry. And now he can't even get staff hired and keeping 95% of Obama's staff (the slowest transition in history).
Broken promise just like his many other broken promises.
Trump himself since he said Obama was born in Kenya. And how much he hates Mexico despises Mexicans. Also, his supporters, KKK, Bundies, Dylann Roof, David Duke, Bundies, White supremacists, and Aryans.
-2
PTownsend
Fake news.
-2
Lizz
The one good thing that will come out of today's "festivities" is that Trump will now be accountable to the American people.
He believes in thinking big (if you are going to be thinking anyway...), it has nothing to do with what happened today. Al Gore and Hillary Clinton also promised to either opt out or renegotiate Nafta but it wasn't a particularly salient issue in their campaigns probably because no one believed them in the first place.
4
plasticmonkey
Pathetic answer. You know there were no millennials in top cabinet positions in the Obama years. For a journalist, your regard for honest discourse is pretty shameful. (Yes, I know, liberals blah blah blah.)
-4
Attilathehungry
Nishikat; Mexicans are not a race, they are a nationality. In any case, he doesn't hate them. He said that some are good people, but the ones willing to break the law to enter another country illegally are not.
The KKK is a shadow, tiny, irrelevant organization with something like 5,000 members. They couldn't even fill a minor league ball park on their best day. the others? Figments of your fevered imagination. Can't remember Trump mentioning Dylan Roof or white supremacists in any speech or interview.
3
ThePBot
You're right, he only pretended to not know who David Duke was when he was asked about him.
-4
Attilathehungry
/?That is because David Duke is an irrelevancy. Nobody cares about him, except hysterical loons trying to pin him to Trump. Is that really the best evidence that the "Trump is a racist" crowd can come up with?
1
nishikat
Yes, he does. he says they are all rapists and murderers. He also said that Obama was born in Kenya. He wants to build a solid 50ft x 2,000 mile wall completely blocking the view of Mexico because he just despises that country. He wants to start internal conflicts and even civil wars the way Henry Lane Wilson did (I actually study history while Trump followers just get and believe all the news from Trump.com). Donald Trump is like a modern Henry Lane Wilson and Trump wants to destroy Mexico the way Wilson did.
The KKK is just a start. There are many other KKK type organization like Bundies (who also think that Obama was born in Kenya and hate Mexicans). I mean how else did Trump win?
Trump broke his promise and now says he won't have Hillary arrested.
-4
Attilathehungry
Again, Nishickat, as a student of history, Mexicans are NOT a race. However Trump may or may not feel about the country of Mexico is not based on race. he also did NOT say that "they are all rapists and murderers". Take a moment and check back to the transcripts of the speech you may be thinking of and you will see that. Unless you get all your news from progressivetalkingpoints.com. Besides, there is nothing wrong with letting Mexico handle the social issues that occur in that nation. You may want to look at how Mexico deals with illegal immigrants who try to enter Mexico from their southern border- all I can say is that it's not very pretty. A bit hypocritical for Mexico to demand that the US treat Mexican illegal immigrants well, but turn around and abuse those who do the same to enter Mexico, don't you think?
I don't know what the Bundies are can you give me a link to that organization?
-5
Serrano
It's sad to STILL see so many negative comments on President Trump from the former Hillary supporters on this site.
How can anyone not like that absolutely magnificent inauguration speech?
Trump WILL be the greatest president in our lifetimes, if not in history.
0
nishikat
He wants to obliterate the Mexican economy. He just hates Mexicans. He called the judge who was overseeing the Trump University (snicker) case a bad Mexican. He hates Mexico so much he wants to spend 10s of billions of US tax money (Mexico will not pay) to block the view of Mexico completely from the USA. And he said that Obama was born in Kenya. He also wants to tag all Muslims in the USA. What do you call that? A good man?
Check Cliven Bundy. There are many Bundy, KKK, supremacist organizations who hate Obama just because he's black and they all think he was born in Kenya.
Check Ethan Couch, he was simply handed back to the USA after staying in the USA illegally. What is the scandal?
Trump broke his promise because he is now saying he won't have Hillary arrested. He is also saying the US taxpayer will pay for the wall.
1
Strychnine
"Trump knows how to manage businesses."
Sorry, but if I had a business, I wouldn't want anyone who declared bankruptcy several times anywhere near it.
0
wtfjapan
** Hopefully this time it will be managed properly.** Trump has declared bankruptcy 4 times, all the while keeping his personal wealth intact. Is being investigated for fraud. Yep hell manage the American economy properly LOL
2
qwertyjapan
It looked like a Third Reich parade in prewar Germany - military bands and formations from wall-to-wall.
The US military idolatry has gone over the edge. News reports said there were over 13,000 troops in dress uniform for this war machine display.
America had its fortune looted by military contractors and crazy politicians who profited from trillions of dollars wasted wars instead of building infrastructure, factories and other companies.
As Jack Ma said the other day, no one took jobs from the US, the US blew its fortune and competitiveness on decades of wars.
1
sangetsu03
I said a year ago right here that people should not underestimate Trump. I said that he was a man who always got his way, no matter how long it took. I said that he had been planning to become president for many years, and not only did he have a good chance, I predicted he would win.
And today he is the president of the United States. It was not an accident or a publicity stunt, but an achievement, for a man who does not believe in limits or impossibilities.
I went back and watched the various celebrities, politicians, news anchors, comedians, etc who all said Donald Trump was a clown, and could not possibly win. Not only did they laugh at the idea, some went so far as to insult Trump publicly, in his presence. Were they really that stupid, and unable to measure the nature of Trump? Apparently they were.
They are not laughing now.
Tump was correct in his speech. A small number of people in Washington have in fact become wealthy beyond comprehension since the Bush years, while working class Americans have lost ground. The richest place in America is not Manhattan, or Silicon Valley, but the suburbs of Washington DC. The $9.35 trillion dollars deficit-spent by the Obama administration (which adds up to $75,000 per household) went mainly to those people who live in Washington's suburbs, precious little made it to average Americans.
Trump is now president, for better or worse. For myself, I think for the better, because something has to change, and no person before, and probably no person after will have the power which Trump has right now. Since Obama came to office, the power of the government has increased dramatically, and it has begun ruling the people, rather than serving them. But the government did not expect an outsider to push his way in and take the reins of that power. It will likely never happen again. Trump has a golden moment, the likes of which seldom occur. He can use this moment to do great good, or to do great evil.
No president in the last last one-and-a-half centuries (perhaps ever) has come into office with as much power as Trump now has. He has control of both houses of congress, he has control of the largest number of governors and state houses in history. The democrat senate was foolish enough to change the filibuster laws, because they thought that Hillary would win, and the democrat party would gain a majority of seats. Rather than increase their power against the republicans, they cut their own throats.
Trump is many things. He is a workaholic, a pragmatist, a business person, but, most of all, a leader. Since the days of Reagan, America has not elected another leader as president, as the congress prefers people they can control, rather than vice versa. Trump is their worst nightmare, for both republicans and democrats.
Unlike previous presidents and politicians who make promises which they never intend to keep, or which they cannot keep, Trump is in the unique position to do what he says he will do. The democrat party cannot stop him, no one in the republican party has the balls to stand in his way. He has no political career, no history of pay-to-play (except on the paying side, which is inevitable beyond a certain point). The being the case, he has no corporate or political masters.
For those republicans here, Trump is not a republican. For those liberals here, Trump is much more of a liberal than you think.
Great changes have already occurred, they started in the days and the weeks after the election, but they are nothing compared to what is coming.
Obama promised change, he did not deliver. That being the case, Obama is the most responsible for Trump being inaugurated today. Obama knows that clearly, whatever his faults, he is not stupid, and he knows where the blame lies. The job was too big for him. This is self-evident, had Obama been what he should have been, Trump would never have become a candidate, let alone president.
But the blame will be diverted elsewhere. It will be directed against the Russians or the FBI, which is like blaming someone who calls the police to report a crime rather than the criminal. Had Hillary and Podesta been clean, any leak would have been harmless. The blame belongs to Washington, both republicans and democrats, who have so mismanaged the government and economy that an outsider was brought in to tame them.
I'll give Trump the benefit of a doubt, for the time being.
1
nishikat
I meant staying in Mexico illegally.
He's a complete business idiot. And if you wanted a businessman then vote for Bill Gates. Gates vs. Trump: Who would the winner be? Also, Trump is like no. 5 in the property family in NYC while Gates is No. 1 in the USA- in the whole world. That's so funny that Trump followers think that Trump is a good businessman and can make a good return for his investors.
-4
Serrano
"Sorry, but if I had a business, I wouldn't want anyone who declared bankruptcy several times anywhere near it."
Is Trump bankrupt now, Strychnine?
Jordan fades back... swoosh... and THAT'S THE GAME!
1
Tokyo-Engr
I think Crazy Joe has the most sensible comment in the thread.
Donald Trump is now President Donald Trump. He is now responsible for the actions he takes as President and the related consequences.
Many people speculate as to what he might do and how his policies may damage the U.S. or have global implications. I did not vote for Mr. Trump and I do not necessarily think he is fit for office.
He is now accountable and I look forward to people challenging him on things he actually does.
3
nishikat
No, but his investors are
Can you be specific?
2
SuperLib
Add conspiracy theorists. Big day for them as well.
2
Robert S. Abenz
Really? How do you know?
You mean, the American failures to manage their own economy......... May the good force guide you to abandon the dark side and joining the fight against "stupidity and inherent tendency to put the blame on others"
-2
CaptDingleheimer
Talking heads on the news are trying to talk up the fact that Obama's first inauguration had many more supporters than Trump had at his. "If Trump is so popular, where were all his supporters today?"
I'm pretty sure that most of them were at work.
3
Robert S. Abenz
Not that you can't remember. It's just you don't know anything, actually.
Digging coal?
1
nishikat
If you want to say that it means that Obama did a good job getting jobs for people. Look at the history. Obama's first inauguration had many many more people (which you claim were unemployed) than Trump's. Now these people have jobs and the proof as you said is not so many showed up for Trump's event. You just complimented Obama. So then why in the world did you vote for Trump? Because you thought Obama was born in Kenya? It's obvious Obama did a very good job bringing jobs back if you want to make this connection.
1
wtfjapan
**Is Trump bankrupt now, Strychnine ** no but the contractors investors in his failings certainly paid for it, while Trumps personally wealth increased! Jordan fades back... swoosh... and that went right over the Trump supporters heads! still dont get it do they!? sigh
1
boweevil
'The American Carnage stops right here...' Does that mean America wont kill people anymore?...just saying...poorly worded....
1
nfijapan
Yes, he should. Obama installed a bunch of smart ass talking millennials that thought they knew everything and they knew nothing and got us in the mess that we are in. and Trumps replaced them with wealthy investors, oil magnates and wall street bankers with many vested interests just like Trump. The same elite Trump promised to drain the swamp of. LOL this isnt going to end well.
-4
Miyam_Musashi
Free at last, free at last. Thank God Almighty we are free at last!
Congratulations President Donald J. Trump!
Now off to work for the American people with your team of proven achievers. It won't be easy but, we, the silent majority of real Americans, by birth or naturalized, support you. The world will follow your lead and will be inspired and empowered. The great USA will no longer lead from behind.
Mr. Obama, you're a good father, welcome back to the real world, and we'll leave it at that for now.
As for the rest of you, yes you, drink some the kool aid 'cuz you haven't seen anything yet.
0
Zenpun
Trump is POTUS. He is not emperor of entire planet. He is not even the leader of Canada or Mexico either. However he loves employing family and friends as Monarch. He declared bankruptcy four times for avoiding paying his debt. His lead will be a unthinkable disaster for ordinary Americans because he favors nepotism, corruption, secrecy and backroom deals. Just before the Inauguration Day, he promoted his hotel near the White House for self interest. It was not the national or public interest for Trump was marketing his hotel with conflicting his duties.
His hand picked Rick Perry said he will dump energy department if he win the office. Now he has flip flopped his idea. He said regretted about saying because he got the job for energy portifolio. He also said Charleston crime was the accident. No sensitivities about slained victims. No wonder black lives matter members are getting angry.
Trump by himself will break countless promises because they are illusions with fake propagandas. For example Mexico will never pay the bill of Great Wall. China will not let her currency to appreciate because of Trump demand. Japanand SK will not pay more for bases.
During his primary, he said he will declare China as currency manipulator on his first day in office. Now those touch talks have been gone. Midwest unemployment were caused by automation. Not because of outsourcing. Unless Trump will employ them in his business directly, most of them are unemployable because of lacking skills for modern world.
Talks is cheap. Action speaks louder. Trump is a great talker. However those talks are More marketing rather than the reality.
2
nishikat
Don't forget the promise of having Hillary arrested.
0
noriyosan73
Protest is expected and respected, but destruction of business by people who wear masks and taunt the police is unacceptable. These people are cowards and probably could never get a job in the stores they destroy. So, now they force people making minimum wage onto the streets.
1
katsu78
This is not really cool. If you want to go after Trump, fine. If you want to go after the flaming hypocrisy of Trump trying to smear Alicia Machado's name with the false claim that she was in porn while being totally okay with his wife having posed nude, that's great. You want to go after the hypocrisy of America's Christian right wing preaching traditional marriage but supporting Trump with his curious marital arrangements, wonderful. But the wife posing nude itself should be off-limits. It was her choice, and it's not our business. A person can't truly be for women's equality while simultaneously thinking it's funny that they've seen a powerful woman naked.
2
Strangerland
It was more a comment on how messed up American politics has become, than it was a criticism of her having posed naked. I have no problems with that whatsoever. I have only seen one of the photos that they showed on Japanese tv (where none of the bits were shown), and she looked beautiful. Can't criticize Trump on that bit whatsoever.
The vote says otherwise. Three million more people supported the democrats than supported Trump.
0
sangetsu03
Obama promised to unite the country. He did not, racial tensions are at levels not seen since the 60's.
Obama promised that he would work on both sides of the aisle in congress, but in his first meeting with the minority leaders, he stated "elections have consequences" and refused to acknowledge the concerns of the republican minorities in the house and senate. Obama then promptly lost both of his majorities in congress, and then faced having the same phrase delivered to him.
Obama promised to close Gitmo. 8 years later Gitmo is still open, and detainees are still being held there.
Obama promised not to increase taxes on the middle class, but Obamacare turns out to be the largest middle class tax increase in generations.
Obama promised to end the war in Iraq. The war was essentially over before he took office, and though he "ended combat operations" and brought soldiers home, thousands of American soldiers are still in Iraq. Bush carries the blame for knocking down the hornet's nest in the middle east, Obama carries the blame for the rise of the islamic state. What in 2010 was called the "Arab Spring" has evolved into the "Arab nightmare". It is easy to look back and second guess about what should have been done, or what might have happened had a decision or action been made or taken, but Obama did nothing at all. A bad choice would still have been a choice, but he was too afraid to make it. Instead, he spent a record amount of time on the golf course, and making appearances on tv comedy and talk shows.
Worst of all, Obama promised hope, and failed to deliver. The working classes and union members in middle America voted for Obama in the last two elections, they gave him 8 years to keep his promise, and he didn't. Back in the days when they voted democrat, these people were called the backbone of America, the working class heroes, the salt of the earth. And when they began to look at Trump as an alternative, they were called racists, xenophobes, angry white men, uneducated, a basket of deplorables.
Things in America have gone wrong, if this wasn't so, Trump would not be president now. The problems which gave rise to a Trump presidency are not the fault of Trump, but the politicians who have failed in their duty to the people. I cannot understand why people are protesting against Trump or denigrating him, and not against the democrat and republican parties which made his presidency not only possible, but inevitable.
Everyone needs to take a step back and consider for a moment how we got to where we are right now. Once they have done that, then they must begin to look forward.
2
Strangerland
You're right, but no one is doing that. The teams are even more entrenched than ever.
-1
kazetsukai
@sangetsu03
For this particular discussion, which by the article was presented was itself biased against Trump, you have been one of the few that have address and through rational historical and realistic perspective stated the nature of Trump Presidency for the USA and how that relates to the entire world. There is very little more than can be added except for Trumps effect on the rest of the world, which this article did not reflect upon.
It is nice to know that you have a broader perspective that is realistic and rational, rather than idealistic and narrow (biased) and influenced by media interpretation rather than by factual evidences.
2
nishikat
But how is that possible when so many people including Trump and members of congress thought Obama was born in Kenya. If they think that it would be their fault.
but Obamacare is a Republican idea. By the way, what do you think of Medicare for all instead of Obamacare. I mean I assume you are living in Japan and enjoying the public healthcare system so wouldn't Medicare work OK for everyone in the USA?
100% of the blame? Even so GWB's starting of the war did much more damage to the USA than ISIS ever will. What is the big deal with ISIS? Are they invading US soil?
But they are. Bundies, KKK, old white grumpy uneducated men who think Obama was born in Kenya, Dylan Roof, David Duke, Aryans, White supremacists.
What are these concerns? Obama's birthplace?
And how about Obama and guns?
He's a pretty sorry choice for the Republicans. And a real embarrassment. But it will bring good comedy, especially him (and his family) being thin skinned.
Trump's leadership is so bad that he is keeping many staff members from the Obama WH.
What about Trump's promise to get Hillary arrested and have Mexicans pay for the wall?
-1
kazetsukai
The point for all is... Trump is now the President. As he stated... the past is the past and we must all think of and move forward into the future. Even if do not like him, the future is constantly upon us, second by second. It is easy to criticize and argue with all the facts, data, and evidences, but we must find solutions to correct and errors and problems.
It would be nice if some of this discussion can go a step higher where you offer some meaningful advice or solutions to some of the problems being presented. Even if such ideas are not given to the President or even the US government and any of the authorities, such ideas will give us some perspective as to how others are responding and add to the depth and width of our own thoughts.
1
Strangerland
For eight years, the right has obstructed, not opposed, the Trump presidency. They haven't given any helpful suggestions, rather just emails, benghzai, the appointed black president, and the devil's healthcare.
Yet, for some reason they are expecting the left to not do that back over the next four.
-1
sangetsu03
You are mistaken. The republicans did not choose Trump, he chose them, not because he liked them (he does not), but because that was the only door he had available. The republicans did not want Trump to be their candidate, and they certainly did not want him to be president. You forget the primaries, and how hard the republican party tried to push Trump out. The republican machine put it's money and influence behind the other candidates, and was so desperate as to bring Jeb Bush in as a potential candidate.
As for being a sorry choice, Trump won, didn't he?
After every election, the new president meets with the congress and senate. During this meeting they get to know each other somewhat, and begin to find some basis for working together. At the time Obama had strong majorities in both houses, what he thought was a strong mandate from the people, and his attitude toward the republicans was "it's my way, or the highway."
These people made no difference in Trump's victory, they would have voted for Cruz, Rubio, or Jeb. The people who decided the election in Trump's favor were for the most part the same people who decided the election for Obama. More women voted for Trump than voted for Hillary, right?
I didn't give Bush a free pass, the gulf war is his baby. As for how much damage ISIS will cause, we don't know the answer yet. ISIS has not yet invaded US soil (that we know of, it is quite possible that they have), but they have invaded European soil, and that is too close for comfort.
There is an old expression which goes like this: "It's the economy, stupid!" It is not gun control, religious freedom, gay rights, or any other social issue which got Trump into office. Despite the employment numbers the government publishes, fewer people are working, and those who are working are doing so for less hours, and for less money. For the first time in American history, people do not believe that they will be better off than the previous generation.
You need to understand that for the most part, social issues are just smoke and mirrors. These are used to distract and to fool voters, to create division, distrust, fear, and hate. And while the people are busy screaming at each other, like you and the posters above have been doing, the economy is looted by those entrusted to protect it.
0
Madverts
Pretty fitting that Trump's illegitimate presidency kicks off by sneakily using photos from Obama's inauguration to make up the numbers.
Lol, Mr DT rating machine...
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-38698837
