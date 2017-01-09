Questions about election hacking swirl as Trump enters critical week

NEW YORK —
Donald Trump and his aides are entering a crucial week in his presidential transition as he and his cabinet nominees undergo public questioning about their approach to Russia and potential conflicts of interests.
Most pressing during the upcoming days of confirmation hearings and Trump’s first press conference in six months likely will be whether he accepts the conclusion of U.S. intelligence officials that Russia meddled in the U.S. election to help him win the White House.
Trump’s incoming chief of staff, Reince Priebus, said Sunday that Trump indeed has accepted that Russia was responsible for the hacking, which targeted the Democratic National Committee and a top aide to former rival Hillary Clinton.
“He’s not denying that entities in Russia were behind this particular campaign,” Priebus said in a Sunday television interview.
That’s more than Trump himself has said. As for potential retaliation, aides said those are decisions that Trump will make after he becomes president on Jan. 20.
Intelligence officials allege that Moscow directed a series of hacks in order to help Trump win the White House in the race against Clinton. Trump has expressed skepticism about Russia’s role and declined to say whether he agrees that the meddling was done on his behalf.
In an interview with The Associated Press after a briefing on the findings, Trump said he “learned a lot” from his discussions with intelligence officials, but he declined to say whether he accepted their assertion about Russia’s motives. Trump has said that improving relations with Russia would be a good thing and that only “stupid” people would disagree.
“My suspicion is these hopes will be dashed pretty quickly,” said Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. “The Russians are clearly a big adversary. And they demonstrated it by trying to mess around in our election.
An unclassified version of the report directly tied Russian President Vladimir Putin to election meddling and said that Moscow had a “clear preference” for Trump over Clinton. Trump and his allies have bristled at any implication that the meddling helped him win the election. He won the Electoral College vote with 306 votes, well over the 270 votes required to become president.
Accepting those findings would be a positive step, but not enough, said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who is calling for more penalties against Russia.
“He’s going to be the defender of the free world here pretty soon,” said Graham, a frequent Trump critic. “All I’m asking him is to acknowledge that Russia interfered, and push back. It could be Iran next time. It could be China.”
The developments come during a consequential week for Trump, who will become the nation’s 45th president on Jan 20.
Beginning Tuesday, the Senate is to hold the first of at least nine hearings this week on Trump’s Cabinet picks. But Democrats have voiced objections to the pace set by the Republican majority. The government ethics office says it hasn’t received even draft financial disclosure reports for some of the nominees set to appear before Congress this week.
And on Wednesday, Trump is scheduled to hold a long-delayed news conference to describe his plans for his global business empire to avoid conflicts of interest while he’s president. While Trump has taken sporadic questions from reporters, it will be his first full-fledged news conference since July 27.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
9 Comments
1
CrazyJoe
Yet another reminder that Trump's entire campaign was an exercise in psychological projection: Trump repeatedly accused Hillary of things that he was actually guilty of- like racism, corruption, collusion with foreign governments etc. In fact, you could predict that every time Trump promises to do something that sounds ethical- like "drain the swamp"- he plans to do exactly the opposite.
-2
Burning Bush
For those that lack a double digit IQ, "entities in Russia" does not necessarily mean the Russian government.
But watch as the AP simply applies the term "Russia", as if the country, the people and the government were all one indistinguishable entity.
1
PTownsend
There are many ways to interpret that. Given the close ties between the Russian government and the Russian oligarchs, it may not explicitly mean 'the Russian government' but because the roles of government and the various oligarchs often overlap, I find it hard to separate them. And given that the pres-elect MIGHT owe millions to one of the oligarchs, the 'Russian government' claim doesn't seem too farfetched.
As you've pointed out, there are many ways to interpret what media say and why they said it, ranging from 'it's a plot and you're being manipulated' to stone cold truth.
0
Burning Bush
Exactly. You are drawing your own conclusions and making connections where there are none.
There are 140 million people in Russia, not every single one reports directly to Vladimir Putin.
The AP is clearly using debased and vague language.
Mr. Priebus specifically said "entities in Russia", not the Russian government. As expected, the AP twisted his words.
If you're an English speaker and you cannot distinguish "entities in Russia" and the Russian government, then Mr. Trump is right in calling you a fool.
0
commanteer
Maybe I should be thankful that the Democrats (and some of their Republican cohorts) have decided to go with the this Big Bad Russia meme. I don't see that selling well down the road. It reminds me of how China whips up anti-Japanese hysteria to help quite criticism at home.
When push comes to shove, I have to believe that most people are more concerned with their quality of life, and not the least bit interested in having a war. It's a pretty good indicator of how far down the rabbit hole someone is when they start talking about Russia "hacking the election."
-1
Laguna
Oh, come on, Burning Bush - you know full well that "entities in Russia" must be sanctioned by the government, and any "entity in Russia" that runs afoul of Putin tends to find its members exiled, imprisoned, or dead
0
yamashi
@Burning Bush "The AP is clearly using debased and vague language."
It's a common practice of western media. When they say 'Russia' instead of 'Russian government' or 'Russian politicians' they force people to think that all Russians are foes of Americans.
"If you're an English speaker and you cannot distinguish "entities in Russia" and the Russian government, then Mr. Trump is right in calling you a fool."
True.
1
PTownsend
Your knowledge of Russian institutions is superior to mine. Re language and meaning, modus vivendi.
0
commanteer
According to experts like John McAfee, there's no evidence that even shows Russians of any kind were involved. The hack the CIA cites was way too unsophisticated for the Russian government to use, even leaving an IP trail. And then there are others who have said the info was a leak, not a hack. But the corporate media dutifully ignores those people.
