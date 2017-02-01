Ryan defends Trump's refugees and immigration policy as Pence addresses GOP concerns

WASHINGTON —
House Speaker Paul Ryan defended President Donald Trump’s divisive executive order on refugees and immigration Tuesday, while Vice President Mike Pence promised frustrated Republican senators better communication on major policy issues going forward.
“The president has a responsibility to the security of this country,” Ryan told reporters after renewing his support for the temporary entry ban during a closed-door meeting with GOP House members.
While calling initial confusion over the rollout “regrettable,” Ryan added: “What is happening is something that we support, which is, we need to pause. And we need to make sure the vetting standards are up to snuff so that we can guarantee the safety and security of our country. That is what this does.”
GOP congressional leadership was frozen out of the drafting of the measure, and Ryan acknowledged he didn’t find out the details until Friday as Trump was signing the order to shut off the Syrian refugee program indefinitely and halt the U.S. refugee program and all entries from seven Muslim-majority nations for 90 days.
The action triggered mass confusion and chaos worldwide, split families and set off protests at airports across the country.
Some GOP lawmakers, including key senators, have complained that the administration kept GOP Hill leaders in the dark, sending them scrambling for information to help confused constituents. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., told reporters Monday that his staff had been informed the State Department was barred from talking to Congress.
Pence used a regularly appearance at a weekly closed-door Senate Republican lunch Tuesday to try to soothe some of those concerns, lawmakers said.
“He talked about the changes they’re making to address some of the problems and then he talked about really working to coordinate and communicate, both himself and the White House in general,” Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said.
Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, said the White House realizes it could burn bridges to Capitol Hill by failing to keep congressional Republicans in the loop.
“I’ve got to believe they realize that,” he said. “What I don’t know yet is whether it’s a concern or not on their end,” Corker said. “It may be that this is the way they want to roll right now. So I think we’ll see.”
“They know that there’s more than just concern from a few senators,” Corker added of Pence’s visit.
Concerns seemed fewer on the House side, where Ryan reminded lawmakers that Trump’s executive order was similar to legislation they themselves had voted for in 2014 cracking down on refugee admissions, although the bill never got through the Senate.
Ryan warned lawmakers to expect protests at their offices, Rep. Phil Roe, R-Tenn., said, but assured them that the “rollout was a little bumpy, been a few potholes in the road, but the actual policy he agreed with.”
Another lawmaker, Rep. Dennis Ross of Florida, said the speaker’s message was, “‘Look this shouldn’t be a surprise to anybody, this is what we all campaigned on ... We’re looking at eight years of a legacy that we’re essentially undoing.’”
Ryan’s reassurances weren’t enough to quiet frustration from some members.
“Basically, I think the thrust of the executive order should have been a very positive move,” Rep. Pete King, R-N.Y., said. “The way it was handled, though, put the Republicans on defense, and also caused great inconvenience to too many people. ... They’re losing political capital for no reason. It was a self-inflicted wound.”
Ryan also defended the surprising news, first reported by Politico, that the administration’s repeated claims that Hill Republicans were involved in drafting the executive order apparently referred to staffers on the House Judiciary Committee who acted without the knowledge of GOP leadership. “Congressional staffers help the administration all of the time,” Ryan said.
8
CrazyJoe
The swamp will be drained - at the Midterms.
Even if Trump is gone by then, the damage has been done to the GOP. They supported someone who was not qualified to be President. They allowed him to bring an "Alt Right" racist into the People's House. They will not stop him even now. What more will it take - interment camps? We watch, we remember, we will vote in 2018.
6
PTownsend
The great Republican Abraham Lincoln said: We must not promise what we ought not, lest we be called on to perform what we cannot.
Sadly the days of great Republicans like Lincoln are long, long gone. Today's Republicans, people like Ryan and chinless Mitch McConnell (and his wife) among others are for sale to the highest bidder. Will it be Wall Street, big oil and coal, or maybe even the oligarchs from afar who contribute most to their re-election coffers. Let's see if Pence can keep his word. Given his boss is the Twitter-er in chief, the communication will contain fuhrer than 140 characters.
6
SuperLib
During the election, Ryan called Trump's remarks, "textbook racism," then voted for him.
Party before country.
-5
FizzBit
@pt
Apparently you didn't see Hillarys donor list...lol
2
Strangerland
Can't be voting for someone on the other team!
The problem with people who choose teams for their politicians is that it then leaves them in a position to be unable to criticize their leaders. They have to double down on stupidity, because to do so, would be anti-team, and the other fans and team mates would never stand for that. So instead of looking at what's right and wrong, they look at which team is saying and doing something, and that is how they base their opinions and statements.
0
qwertyjapan
Almost 400 people in the US have been shot and killed since the inauguration 21 days ago.
Hysteria meets irony.
Great Republicans like Lincoln? Lincoln was a tyrant who killed more Americans than all the wars together, blatantly violated the constitution by suspending habius corpus, closed newspapers that opposed him with federal troops and exiled editors to Canada.
-1
qwertyjapan
Ooops, 11 days ago.
3
inkochi
It is interesting that Pence is weighing in, about communication of all things.
I think that the present situation could have a parallel in Nixon's last months, in which Gerald Ford began getting more attention and even sought attention. In this sense, it would be interesting to watch Pence - and Ryan.
Let's face it, Trump is not going to ever go on his own. After a period of consistent behaviour such as seen in the last couple of weeks, whatever happens from now he is going to be pushed. Anyway, psychotic and narcissistic megalomaniac that he is, and like Hillary, he is not young. Then, in the shorter term, Pence is the next one up. I am sure that Ryan also is jockeying for something in the short-to-medium term,
It was reported that actually it wasn't Trump but Steve Bannon who initially referred to the Washington DC political community as 'the swamp'. In my modern experience, 'swamps' eventually become presented as natural wetlands in which the wild life needs people's efforts to protect it.
However none of this is going to occur until the media and other individual stakeholders can master a strategy to overcome Trump's ongoing use of Twitter to communicate direct to his popular powerbase.
1
Strangerland
I saw something the other day that said the media needs to stop showing Trump's press conferences live, and instead show them after, pausing for fact-checks with every lie he says (though a balanced report would also mention when he is telling the truth).
2
Laguna
He never had much of a mandate, despite his pathetic and continuing protestations, yet it is hilarious to watch as he blows whatever he did have (and it was restricted to his diehard supporters) on inconsequential, trivial matters. A scant over a week into his presidency and his gross incompetence has been exposed. It's not just because he chooses his battles foolishly but because he then screws up whatever foolish choice he's made. That this emperor has no clothes he's made quite clear so early.
